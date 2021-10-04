State health officials said New Mexico's COVID-19 death toll grew by 12 over the weekend and is now at 4,823.
The state reported nine recent deaths, including three women from Bernalillo County and two from McKinley County. The Department of Health said three previously reported deaths from the past 30 days included a man from Lea County and women from McKinley and Quay counties.
There were 1,776 new coronavirus cases reported statewide on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including 413 in Bernalillo County, 149 in McKinley County and 125 in Doña Ana County.
Santa Fe County had 96 cases for those three days.
The state said 293 people were hospitalized with COVID.
