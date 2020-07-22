The COVID-19 surge in New Mexico showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, as state health officials reported 316 newly confirmed cases.
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties, the state's hot spots for the pandemic in recent weeks, reported the highest numbers of new cases, with 89 in Bernalillo and 53 in Doña Ana.
Santa Fe County had 19 new cases, bringing its total to 456.
McKinley County, where a severe outbreak earlier in the pandemic had been easing up, reported 35 additional cases Wednesday. Two of three new deaths reported by state officials also were in McKinley County: A man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
A woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County also died. She was a resident of Princeton Place in Albuquerque.
Health officials reported two more infections among state inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and four new cases among state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. The Central New Mexico prison has a total of 24 cases, while the Otero facility has 741 infections among both state and federal prisoners.
The number of current hospitalizations in the state jumped to 178 Wednesday from 154 a day earlier. There have been 2,470 hospitalizations of New Mexico patients since the pandemic began.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.