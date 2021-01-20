Rennae Ross called it luck when Santa Fe Prep was able to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine for its entire faculty and staff in a matter of one day.
Ross, the school’s health coordinator, said she was standing in line at the grocery store on Jan. 11 when she received a phone call from a pharmacist at Albertsons inquiring about setting up a clinic for teachers and staff. Ross said she didn’t hesitate to accept the offer and had a clinic set up within two days.
In a span of four hours on Jan. 13, Prep employees — about 90 in all, Ross estimated — registered to receive the vaccine. They convened in the school's gymnasium to receive their first dose.
“It was just kismet,” Ross said.
Prep was among the the first schools to get its staff vaccinated, but it will take more time for others.
Santa Fe Public Schools head nurse Anita Hett said the district held its first vaccination clinic for 100 teachers and staff members Tuesday and has another scheduled for next week. Hett said the process of getting all eligible employees vaccinated will take some time because the district has 1,419 full-time employees in its ranks.
Hett said she would like to get them all vaccinated by mid-February, but it likely will take longer because of the two-dose regimen.
“I’m not sure if we will physically do them all ourselves because everyone who registers through the Department of Health might get selected for other opportunities [to receive the vaccine]," Hett said. "But we’re trying to help whoever wants to get vaccinated.”
Teachers and staff members are in Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. Educational leaders around the state say getting vaccines to educators is an important step toward returning students to the classroom. Santa Fe Public Schools and several other districts currently are in remote learning.
Ross said she feels her relationships with local pharmacists over the past few years could have played a role in getting Santa Fe Prep set up for vaccines. She touted several flu shot clinics she coordinated at the school, including a drive-thru clinic for flu shots for staff and students this winter.
Ross added most of the school’s employees registered on the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website, which made it easier to coordinate the clinic because they had not been vaccinated.
“They know I can run an OK clinic,” Ross said. “The faculty and the staff, and that includes maintenance, they have always done the flu shot clinic. So they [the pharmacists] know all of these people, and I think that helps.”
Hett said that while there is a high demand for the vaccines, supply is limited. She added she wasn't bothered that Santa Fe Prep was able to get its staff vaccinated, particularly because Santa Fe Public Schools is in the process of doing the same thing. She added schools sometimes benefit from pharmacists having excess doses because they often call school nurses to to distribute them to teachers and staff members.
"It doesn't surprise me they got vaccinated so quickly, but I am envious," Hett said with a laugh.
