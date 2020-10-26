Exploding COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County headlined the state's novel coronavirus report Monday, which also included nine more deaths, with victims' ages ranging from their 30s to their 90s.
Doña Ana County, which adjoins the city of El Paso, where COVID-19 numbers also are on the rise, had 194 cases Monday, according to the state Department of Health. There also were 173 cases in Bernalillo County, part of an overall total of 732.
Also problematic was Luna County in southwestern New Mexico, which has a population of just 23,000 people. The county reported 59 cases Monday.
The deaths included three people from Bernalillo County, two from Doña Ana County and individuals from Cibola, Sandoval, Socorro and Valencia counties. In all, 976 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Santa Fe County reported 42 cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in the city has increased in recent days, led by an outbreak with 41 total cases at Kingston Residence. The number of patient cases at the retirement center rose to 22 over the weekend from 14 on Friday, the Department of Health reported, and staff cases climbed to 19 from 12. Three residents have died from the illness.
Other congregate care centers in Santa Fe that have reported new cases include MorningStar Senior Living with one patient case, Brookdale Santa Fe with three patient cases and Casa Real Genesis with one staff case, according to the Department of Health.
The state said 289 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 76 percent of beds at New Mexico hospitalized are occupied. About 70 percent of ICU beds are filled as well, including patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There's something wrong with New Mexico's "recovered cases". As of today recovered cases are 20,910 of 42,586 total cases or 49%. Madison, Wisconsin, another community I follow closely has 83% recovered cases, almost twice what's reported in New Mexico. This is important for obvious reasons, because "net" cases is a more accurate assessment of the true impact on the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.