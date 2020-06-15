Another 29 New Mexico inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of state and federal prisoners at the facility to 570, state health officials said Monday.
A federal immigration detention center nearby has an additional 108 infections, and confirmed cases of the virus among state prisoners at the Torrence County Detention Facility grew to 24 over the weekend.
The new numbers at Otero were among 132 new positive tests the state announced Monday, increasing the number of cases in New Mexico to 9,845.
Health officials also announced five new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, for a total of 440. The deaths included a man in his 60s from McKinley County; a man in his in his 70s from McKinley who was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque; a woman in her 90s from McKinley who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup; a woman in her 60s from Roosevelt County; and a man in his 90s from San Juan County.
McKinley and San Juan counties, which have the highest number of infections in the state, each has had 148 deaths.
McKinley County reported 25 new cases Monday, and San Juan County reported 26. Santa Fe County had three new cases, for a total of 173.
