Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will call a special legislative session that will begin Tuesday to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents and businesses.
"We spent the last several days working with legislators in both chambers, both sides of the aisle to work on those details," Lujan Grisham said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
The special session is expected to last only a day.
"We want to get this relief out to New Mexicans. They need unemployment, they need housing assistance and businesses need grants," Lujan Grisham said.
She said she wanted to have a special session now so that "we are pushing money out the door" as quickly as possible.
"It's critical that we do that," she said.
During the special session, lawmakers are expected to redirect $300 million in federal CARES Act funds to residents who are unemployed and need housing assistance. They also will allocate money for grants to businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.
The governor's announcement came on the same day the state reported 3,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record total for the third consecutive day.
"The new cases are incredibly alarming," Lujan Grisham said. "These numbers are going to keep increasing."
The state also reported a dozen more COVID-19 deaths and 774 hospitalizations, with 125 people on ventilators.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said 60 general hospital beds and only 29 intensive care beds were available statewide as of Thursday.
In some communities, there are no available hospital beds.
"This is the situation we're in," Scrase said.
New Mexico has recorded 74,116 confirmed cases and 1,302 total deaths since March.
The virus is spreading faster than at any point in the pandemic, Lujan Grisham said.
It took 98 days for New Mexico to reach 10,000 virus cases, she said. The state went from 60,000 to 70,000 cases in just seven days.
"That's how fast this is spreading," Lujan Grisham said.
Both Lujan Grisham and Scrase encouraged residents to stay home. If you have to go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
New Mexico isn't the only state to see a wave of new infections in recent weeks. Case counts have spread exponentially across the U.S.
"The country is at a breaking point," Lujan Grisham said.
Of course, she wants to be the Queen Savior. What is the cost of the special session, Millions. Last time people took that money and went to Walmart an bought big screen TV, new Iphones, Cars, and some people even went Jewelry shopping. Democrats and their free hand outs, no wonder no one wants to work, Are people saving for electric cars and solar panels. Just as bad as CYFD and child support. These people spend money on everything except the child, and there is no accountability. I have a neighbor across the street who gets paid money stipend to take care of his handicapped daughter, but he doesn't, his retired mother in law does full time and he banks the money. Well getting ready for Thanksgiving and the 15 .guests i will have over, my house is my castle. Lay off the pie and gravy MLG.
Your neighbor is gaming the system. He or she is the problem. Does that make every effort to help people in need wrong? You might remember Reagan and his minimally occurring "welfare queens & Cadillac's". I banked my "stimulus" payment to help my brother. What do you suggest to be done?
Governor, you look so beautiful! You are doing an A+ job managing New Mexico's response to COVID-19. Thank you. Keep up the good work. First female President in the making.
Hopefully, Clampdown v2.1 will slow things down with the spread. I figure all of these cases were new infections before the latest order went into effect. Ugh.
