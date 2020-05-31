For Jesus Rivera, the long wait is over.
His restaurant, Tune-Up Cafe on Hickox Street, just finished a remodel of its kitchen and front counter.
On Sunday, employees moved tables and booths and continued deep cleaning, all in preparation for Monday, when restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining service as the state continues to relax its COVID-19 restrictions.
Rivera said he’s excited to reopen even though restaurants will be allowed to operate at only 50 percent of maximum occupancy. He said the previous months were rocky, with the cafe having to survive on takeout orders.
“I was trying to make sure we had enough day-to-day to pay everyone,” Rivera said. “Thank God for the regular customers. They really supported us.”
Signs posted in the cafe’s backroom ask customers not to sit at the bar or tables that can’t be moved 6 feet apart. Staff also have new rules for condiments.
Naya Anllo, a server, said they had used to-go containers for every condiment.
“Now if people ask for it, we’ll bring it out to the table,” Anllo said. “We make sure to wipe it down before and afterward.”
Gyms also will be able to reopen at half capacity. Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage services and nail salons will be able to operate at 25 percent occupancy and on an appointment-only basis.
Lorenzo Hernandez, owner of Undisputed Fitness on Flagman Way, said the gym has a maximum capacity of 100 people. But only 26, including staff, will be allowed in the gym to allow for appropriate social distancing.
“Our protocol is pretty strict,” Hernandez said. “For the open gym, our clients have to reserve slots, and our three rooms have limited slots per hour. The workouts are staggered, so we have half an hour to clean the room between groups.”
Hernandez said members will put their shoes through a contactless foot sanitizer and wash their hands when they enter the fitness center. All employees will wear masks and be tested monthly for the novel coronavirus.
Randy Montoya, manager of Santa Fe Spa and Gym, said it would not reopen Monday because it’s being remodeled.
The gym is removing equipment, installing hand-washing stations and redesigning its workout area.
“For gyms it’s a very complicated situation,” Montoya said. “Guidelines for social distancing are 6 feet, but for exercising, it will require 12 to 15 feet if possible.
“We’re redesigning for the long-term,” he added. “For us to survive in the long run, we have to change.”
He said the gym hopes to reopen by June 15.
Other businesses were hesitant to reopen.
Piper Kapin, owner of Back Road Pizza, said the restaurant will continue doing contactless curbside delivery but will not offer patio service or indoor dining. Kapin said the limited number of dine-in customers wouldn’t bring in enough money to cover the restaurant’s payroll.
“I’m not in a big rush to have the public in here,” Kapin said. “Even if we do just dining and all disposables, someone would still have to go out and bus and clean the tables, putting them and everyone who works here at risk” of catching the virus.
