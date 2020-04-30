As the weather warms, severe limitations on businesses are beginning to thaw, too.
Starting Friday, New Mexico will begin easing some business restrictions that have been in place in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
Retailers that have been temporarily shuttered will be allowed to conduct curbside pickup and delivery services if their business license permits it. Gun stores will be permitted to make sales by appointment, state parks will reopen for day use only, pet services will reopen and golf courses will allow golfers back onto the course, the governor said.
Lujan Grisham said that if people continue to stay away from one another, practice safe pandemic hygiene and limit travel outside the home, restaurants, gyms, salons and other services could begin to open at a limited capacity as soon as mid-May.
Although restrictions will begin to lift, the governor extended the state's stay-at-home instructions until May 15, and Human Services Secretary David Scrase warned Friday that the epidemic of COVID-19 likely will not be over for New Mexico until a vaccine is available.
And that likely won't be ready for another year or more, health experts have said.
“We do know as we ease restrictions and open up businesses, we’ll see more cases,” Lujan Grisham said after The New Mexican asked how state health officials can be certain that easing restrictions will not result in another peak in COVID-19 cases.
“It is slow, steady, viable, prudent and we have to maintain our social contract … and we’re gonna keep seeing increases in cases," Lujan Grisham said. "There’s no question with the number of asymptomatic individuals that we believe there’s more prevalence of the virus in our community. And since I can’t test everyone, then you have to behave as if you have the virus.”
But the governor said the changes will be good for businesses, many of which have been all but decimated by public health orders meant to slow the spread of the virus. And when restrictions begin easing, the onus will shift to New Mexico residents to continue practicing social distancing, hand-washing and other measures to contain cases, Lujan Grisham said.
State officials announced 198 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,411. One hundred and seventy-two patients were in the hospital and 44 were on ventilators, the governor said.
To date, New Mexico has reported 123 deaths, including 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Nearly 68,000 New Mexicans have been tested for the virus, but Lujan Grisham's administration is continually trying to expand testing.
While some restrictions are being lifted, camping and visitors centers at state parks will remain closed; golf courses will not allow dining or retail services; and restrictions remain in place for offices, cinemas, casinos, gyms and indoor malls. Mass gatherings also remain prohibited.
Republicans have for weeks urged the governor to lift business restrictions and allow small stores, including retailers that have been largely shut down, to remain open with the same capacity and social distancing standards allowed at big-box stores.
But Republicans remain critical.
"Today's comments by Gov. Lujan Grisham continue to demonstrate that she favors out of state corporate giants over the little guy — the locally owned mom-and-pop stores that drive New Mexico," New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. "While we appreciate that the governor is trying to move forward and ease some restrictions, her new changes fall far short of what’s needed."
House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, also said in a statement the governor's plans are only a start.
“The governor, after weeks of inaction, has decided to listen to New Mexicans struggling to maintain their livelihoods," Montoya said. "This is a start, but we still have a long way to go to repair a badly damaged economy."
The director of New Mexico's chapter of the National Rifle Association, Tara Reilly Mica, also called the governor's new allowance of retail at gun stores by appointment "a first step."
But she slammed Lujan Grisham for the "rights she unlawfully, unilaterally and carelessly stripped away when she ordered the closure of all gun stores last month" and said the group "will not stop until the rights of all law-abiding New Mexicans are fully restored."
Citing increasing cases in the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of three states, including New Mexico, the governor said it's important to pay attention to “crisis centers and areas where it’s more difficult to protect New Mexicans.”
Part of that challenge, she said, is the lack of running water on the reservation.
The state has put together a “rapid response” health care team made up of medical professionals from different fields to address the challenge, she said. “The northwest portion of our state deserves our attention and it’s going to get our attention,” Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said there likely will be no easing of restrictions in the northwest region and acknowledged during a comment to a reporter Thursday that the hardest-hit areas of the state are asking for more help.
Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney urged Lujan Grisham in a letter Thursday to declare a state of emergency within the city, where "the virus has caused many deaths, stretched our medical facilities and resources to their capacity and adversely impacted the welfare of the city."
The governor acknowledged the hardship there and said, “It seems to me those localities are looking at ways for us to be more assertive in restricting access into those communities and not relaxing restrictions, but actually doing the opposite of that, recognizing that they need to be saving more lives and we need to be working together in a concentrated effort.
“New Mexicans should expect that the relaxing of restrictions will not apply to the northwest region of the state,” she said. "You should expect that order to be very clear about that, and you should expect that there will be broader restrictions in some communities, in a full partnership with those communities and those details are being worked out right now.”
Meanwhile, Santa Fe County reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 100.
State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said the state has built a “strong testing capacity” and is looking for ways to increase that ability.
The state has slowly moved from testing just people who experience symptoms of the virus — coughing, fever, shortness of breath and muscle pain, for example — to others in an effort to abate the spread of the virus, she said.
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
