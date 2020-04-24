Firefighters had to extinguish a blaze ignited by an illegal campfire last week in the Santa Fe National Forest — an example of campers not following rules as restrictions tighten during the pandemic.
Despite a campfire ban that took effect in mid-April in the state’s five national forests, law enforcement found charred remains of campfires in areas ranging from the Jemez Mountains to Pecos Canyon, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Many of the unlawful campfires were not properly extinguished, creating a hazard. Some visitors also littered and left human waste near locked outhouses, the agency said.
“The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Forest Supervisor James Melonas said in a statement. “That priority is severely compromised when members of the public ignore the campfire ban, [and] when the irresponsible few leave trash and ignore the basics of public hygiene.”
Forest Service managers understand that people seek solace in the outdoors during the pandemic, the statement said. And while most visitors follow health guidelines and act responsibly, the few who don’t endanger themselves and others.
The Forest Service has imposed restrictions in line with state public health orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Although the forests remain open, visitors must practice proper social distancing and have no more than four people in a group.
Campfires, charcoal grills and wood stoves are banned.
Overnight camping at developed sites is forbidden and toilet facilities are locked.
Some picnic and day-use sites are closed. Garbage collection is suspended, so visitors must carry away their own trash.
