Employers say new federal guidance that cuts the recommended isolation time in half for workers who test positive for the coronavirus will help ease their labor ills but won’t solve them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued revised guidelines saying those who catch the virus can return to work in five days instead of 10 if they have no symptoms and wear a mask for an additional five days.
Industries that have suffered labor shortages as the pandemic has dragged on welcomed the news about shorter absences for infected employees who experience mild or no symptoms of COVID-19.
But they noted the larger challenges of recruiting and retaining employees will remain.
“This change with the CDC, it helps, but it’s not going to solve our problems,” said George Gundrey, owner of Tomasita’s restaurants in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. “The big problem is labor shortage. It’s the most difficult time to be in the restaurant [industry] in my 15 years in the business.”
CDC officials said the new guidelines align with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
State health officials and some retailers are considering one of the more marked changes in CDC recommendations since the pandemic began in early 2020.
A state Department of Health spokeswoman wrote in an email the state’s medical advisory team is discussing the new guidelines, but no details were available Tuesday.
The team is “taking into consideration factors specific to New Mexico, including that we are currently in Crisis Standards of Care,” spokeswoman Katy Diffendorfer wrote.
A spokeswoman for United Family, which operates the Albertsons Market and Market Street stores in Santa Fe, said it was too early for the company to comment on the CDC’s newly released policy.
Two of the state’s largest hospitals said the reduced isolation for employees should allay some of the staffing challenges that all medical facilities face.
“I think it will make a difference,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “The five days from 10 days is based on science and learning about COVID infections over time.”
Before vaccines were available, data showed infected people shed the virus — meaning they remained contagious — for eight days, and that’s how the 10-day isolation period was determined, Salvon-Harman said. He cited more recent findings that a person is most infectious during a five-day span before and after the onset of symptoms.
He said he feels comfortable with mask-wearing as a precaution in the five-day period after an infected medical staffer returns to work. Employees also can take the protective measure up a notch by wearing respirators, he noted.
Salvon-Harman said very few Presbyterian employees have contracted the virus at a hospital.
The earlier return of employees won’t solve the hospital system’s staffing shortage but could decrease it by about 50 percent, he added.
A spokesman for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center said the new CDC guidance should help with the local hospital’s staffing.
“We will continue to monitor all our employees who may have been exposed or who are positive to ensure a safe work environment for our patients and our associates,” spokesman Arturo Delgado wrote in an email.
The head of a restaurant trade group expressed mixed feelings about the shorter quarantine time and how much it will help.
“It does hurt when the only employees that are there are not showing up because of this quarantine mandate,” said Carol Wight, executive director of the New Mexico Restaurant Association. “Our bigger problem in the restaurant industry is people are not coming back to work.”
Wight said she heard the most complaints from restaurant owners earlier in the pandemic when the state imposed a 14-day quarantine for workers who tested positive and those who might have exposed to the virus from an infected worker.
She hasn’t heard much from owners about the 10-day rule. They are more worried about too few people applying for jobs, she said.
Wight said she wonders whether five days might be too soon for some infected workers to return, especially with the omicron variant spreading so swiftly.
“It’s difficult to adapt to all of the changing science and data,” Wight said. “It’s like moving a ship on a dime. You put these rules into place … and then they change the rules — very difficult.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
