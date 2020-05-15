The New Mexico Corrections Department announced Friday that 3,954 COVID-19 tests were processed in the state’s 11 prisons over the past week and only one of them — that of a correctional officer in a privately run prison in Otero County — came back positive.
All state prison employees — with a few exceptions — and about 25 percent of the state’s 6,500 state prisoners have now been tested, according to the department.
The new results bring the total number of positive tests in the state prison system to five, all of them employees, Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison said.
But that doesn’t mean people behind bars in New Mexico don’t have COVID-19.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday there have been 31 confirmed cases at the Otero County Prison Facility — which holds state and federal inmates — and 40 people have tested positive in the Otero County Processing Center, which holds ICE detainees.
Harrison said state and federal inmates in Otero County Prison Facility are held in separate parts of the facility staffed by different employees. Both facilities are run by Management and Training Corp., which said in an email Friday it has implemented increased hygiene practices and discontinued visitation, among other measures, in an effort to quell the spread of the virus.
Two federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center have tested positive, according to the Governor’s Office, and one person has tested positive at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Both are run by private prison management company CoreCivic and hold ICE detainees as well as county and federal inmates.
A correctional officer at the Santa Fe County jail also has tested positive for the virus, the county announced Friday. The officer is in quarantine at home.
Sixty-two inmates and staffers at the jail have been tested. There have been no other confirmed cases, county officials said in a statement.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, 1,804 of the 27,908 ICE detainees in custody across the country have been tested, and of those, 965 tested positive.
Advocates from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and Advocate Visitors with Immigrants in Detention said it’s frustrating watching the virus make inroads in the federal detention centers where the majority of detainees are immigrants seeking asylum in the United States who have not been accused or convicted of any crimes.
“They are not serving a sentence. They are simply there awaiting adjudication,” ACLU-NM immigration rights attorney Joachim Marjon said Friday. “They aren’t to be punished in any way, shape or form, but we are housing them in conditions that are clearly punishment in themselves.”
Marjon said the civil rights group heard from detainees in April that they were being held in dormitories with bunk beds spaced so close they touched one another at foot and head and 50 people shared five toilets and five sinks, giving them no room to practice social distancing to avoid getting the virus.
Margaret Brown Vega, a volunteer coordinator for AVID, who until recently visited detainees at the Otero County Processing Center, said volunteers still corresponding with detainees have learned those who test positive are being removed from the dormitories and placed in solitary confinement for 14 days.
“One person told me they felt it was double punishment,” Vega said. “They’ve done nothing wrong. In fact, they are sick and they didn’t do anything to get sick. They were put in this impossible situation where they couldn’t do anything to not get sick. And now they are positive and being thrown into solitary confinement for two weeks.”
Local immigrant rights attorney Allegra Love said she and others have been warning officials — including wardens, county commissioners and congressional delegates — that an outbreak at the ICE facility was inevitable given the conditions, but their words of caution fell on deaf ears.
Love said advocates sent letters to officials as far back as March, asking for detainees to be released on ankle bracelets or other forms of monitoring before the detention centers were overrun with the virus, but most of them didn’t respond.
“We’ve been sounding the alarm about this and people have been sleeping on it,” Love said. “It’s frustrating that people only start paying attention when we have dozens and dozens of cases.”
Harrison said that if any state inmates test positive for the virus, they will “initially be treated at their respective facilities” but if necessary would be transferred to a hospital for elevated care. Harrison said the prison system does not have any ventilators.
According to the department, all new arrivals in state prisons will be held in medical separation for 14 days and will be tested before being placed in general population.
Asked what the state intends to do if the already short-handed state prison system sees a significant outbreak among staff, Harrison said in an email:
“There are absolutely plans in place in the event of a staff shortage due to COVID-19. At no point will there be a risk to public safety if we have multiple staff members out due to the virus.”
Harrison did not respond to a request for a more detailed description of that plan.
