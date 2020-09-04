Poll workers will enforce social-distancing restrictions at voting locations during the Nov. 3 general election, state officials announced Friday.
Under a public health order issued by state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, polling locations will operate at 25 percent capacity or allow only four people to vote at one time, whichever is greater. Mobile polling locations will allow only two voters at a time.
“Election facilities must remain accessible to the public under the state’s Election Code, and as such we’ve got to ensure that everyone casting a ballot may do so safely,” Kunkel said in a statement.
“There is still a risk of COVID-19 transmission no matter where we go. Our job is to make these facilities as safe as possible while strongly encouraging New Mexicans to take every precaution while casting their ballot this fall,” she added.
Poll workers will ensure people stay at least 6 feet apart while voting and while waiting outside a polling location.
Staff members will be required to frequently wash their hands and routinely clean all surfaces inside a polling place.
