In many ways, a recent Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Santa Fe was typical.
Someone read the Alcoholics Anonymous preamble. People introduced themselves — "Hi, I'm … and I'm an alcoholic" — and took turns talking about their lives, their struggles and working the 12 Steps.
They recited the Serenity Prayer together.
But instead of sitting in a church hall or community center, their voices and faces came through a computer screen, with the fireplaces, bookshelves or china cabinets of their homes providing a backdrop.
Local and even international 12-step meetings of all kinds have had to go virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soon after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state public health emergency in March, in-person meetings typically held at places like the Friendship Club or St. John's United Methodist Church in Santa Fe stopped to comply with social-distancing orders. But it didn't take long for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings to move to the popular online platform Zoom.
"This is not completely new to Narcotics Anonymous," said a man named Tom, a spokesman for the organization's Rio Grande Region. "There have been online meetings for Narcotics Anonymous for at least five years, but they haven't been anywhere near as widespread as they are now."
Tom, who has been sober for 29 years, and other participants asked to use only first names to maintain their anonymity. Tom said there are 23 Narcotics Anonymous meetings conducted through Zoom each week in Northern New Mexico. According to the local Alcoholics Anonymous website, there are 101 meetings overall.
While the majority are based in Santa Fe, others are centered in smaller towns such as Dixon, Abiquiú or Las Vegas, N.M.
Though there are positives and negatives to all big changes, Tom said going digital makes meetings accessible, adding the technology is valuable for participants dealing with the stresses of life at home during a pandemic.
He added the number of people attending the 24/7 Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Zoom has jumped from about 70 to 80 people before the COVID-19 crisis to hundreds during the pandemic.
Isolation, Tom said, can make it easier for a person to go out and rationalize using drugs or alcohol. Staying connected, even if only through videoconferencing, can play a big part in sobriety.
"From this alcoholic, boredom is a bad thing for us," said a woman who attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Santa Fe. "And when we start thinking about us, that drink starts looking pretty good and we start to romanticize it. Before you know, you're reaching for that drink."
The woman, who has been sober for 11 years, said she does miss the human connection in-person meetings provide.
"I really miss being around my people," she said. "Just being able to connect on a personal level, you know. I kind of miss the comfort of having a hug, just the comradeship. It's nice when you can go in and physically see and communicate with people one on one. It is just a lot more personable when you're in person than online."
But for some, the online format is preferable.
"In a lot of ways, I prefer this platform, this online platform, for a 12-step [meeting] than having to go over and drive to a church," said Anton, who attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings in Santa Fe.
Anton, who is in his early 30s and has been sober since mid-November, said he thinks the change will get more young people involved in meetings, learning about the 12 steps and how they can help change their lives.
Online also means people can attend meetings worldwide.
Tom said he recently was a speaker at a meeting based in Finland. Thanks to Zoom, he also has been attending a meeting he went to for 25 years in another state.
"Many of the people from Santa Fe have moved from somewhere else, and they're able to go back to their old meetings," he said.
More meetings online also means greater access for non-English speakers. A person who wants to go to a meeting conducted in Spanish can attend one virtually in Albuquerque or El Paso.
The change also allows for more Narcotics Anonymous meetings at the Santa Fe County jail.
"We used to have two meetings a week at the jail and now we've got five because … it's easier to go to," Tom said.
The shift to online meetings won't stop when restrictions are lifted. Anton said he sees a day when people will attend meetings in person and still use videoconferencing.
"Regular meetings will resume," he said, "and I think the online platform is going to develop a whole new fellowship and a whole new side."
