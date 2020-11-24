Two New Mexico agencies have created a voluntary testing and contact tracing program for essential businesses, such as grocery stores, to prevent 14-day closures triggered by the state's rapid responses to positive tests in the workplace.
The program also creates a path for businesses ordered to close to restart operations sooner than 14 days. One of the first businesses to participate in the program is the Smith's Food & Drug store on Cerrillos Road, which was set to reopen at 2 p.m. Tuesday — six days ahead of its initial Dec. 2 reopening date. The state Department of Health ordered Smith's to close last week due to COVID-19 cases among employees.
Essential businesses must conduct regular novel coronavirus testing among staff as well as assist in contact tracing under an agreement with the state health and environment departments.
If employees test positive from these tests, the results will not count toward the 14-day closure mandated in the current public health order.
“We’re empowering businesses to stay open by contributing to critical public health efforts,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement.
Aubriana Martindale, a spokeswoman for Kroger, the parent company of Smith's, confirmed the reopening time for the grocery store in Santa Fe.
The Department of Health also confirmed Smith's had been given the green light to open.
“We have authorized the store to reopen,” spokesman James Walton said. “We are working with Smith’s on issuing the contract. In the meantime, they tested 100 percent of their workforce since being closed.”
Wow. Its almost as though they all read my letter I sent on the 21st:
Dear Sen. Wirth, Rep. Egolf, and Santa Fe Governing Body
Re: https://www.abqjournal.com/1520054/closures-of-nm-groceries-raise-concerns.html
The Journal ran a story (link above) about multiple big box food stores on the S. side of Santa Fe being shut down for two weeks due to Covid cases at those locations. Recognizing that one doesn't want to encourage the already rapid spread, my concern is that with multiple stores shut, there are even fewer places to shop in what the Journal calls, even under normal conditions, a Food Desert.
It seems that the Health Dept. should be able to come up with a better solution to getting these stores back up and running in less than two weeks. How about more rapid and widespread testing of employees, IR thermometers when people get to work, and scaling back staffing where possible. Food is essential.
It doesn't take an imagination much more devious than mine to think that if enough food sources shut down, there will be a crisis on the South side if there is not one already such as panic buying, panic in general, long lines elsewhere, or shortages. I think the Senate and House Majority Leaders and the Governing Body should demand that DoH think outside the (big) box. That is, if you have not done so already. I see that only Councilor Abeyta was quoted.
OMG! I congratulate the NMED for actually listening, thinking, and doing something creative and helpful that is an incentive to businesses, instead of lectures, scolding, and finger wagging by the Guv. Thank you!
