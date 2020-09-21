A plan for COVID-safe snow sports is in the works at Ski Santa Fe.
The resort on Monday announced it hopes to open its 2020-21 winter season as scheduled Thanksgiving Day with a new ticket system that will ensure capacity on the slopes doesn’t reach more than 50 percent.
In early August, Ski Santa Fe announced it was holding off on sales of its popular Gold Pass and Early Season Pass until it could determine how to navigate the uncertainties and health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The resort normally offers several season pass varieties as well as single ticket sales and packages.
This winter, skiers and snowboarders who hope to make frequent trips up the mountain can purchase a weekday-only OnePass that comes with blackout days around busy holiday times or a blackout-free OnePass Max that is also good for weekend and holiday skiing. But the passes, priced at $149 and $249, respectively, require skiers and boarders to also purchase separate daily tickets at steeply discounted prices.
An online ticket reservation system will ensure the resort can control attendance numbers, officials said in a news release.
Ski Santa Fe emphasized the plan is not yet official, as all ski mountains in New Mexico are still working with the National Ski Area Association and the state to finalize pandemic-related safety protocols for the upcoming season.
“In our months of planning for the coming winter, we had one goal. We want to ride! Yes, that’s it, we want to ride!” Ski Santa Fe President Benny Abruzzo said in a news release issued Monday. “We are hopeful that we will be able to host at least 50 percent of our normal daily guests.”
The news release said skiers and riders can book daily tickets — which will range from $5 to $30, depending on the person’s age category — through the advanced online system. Same-day reservations likely will be possible.
Daily ticket prices for most OnePass and OnePass Max holders will drop to $10 each after the skier or boarder’s first 10 days of use, according to the resort’s website.
Ski Santa Fe said it plans to start selling the passes Oct. 5, with 1,800 of the OnePass options available for purchase and 700 of the higher-priced OnePass Max.
One-, two- and three-day lift tickets, as well as ski school packages, also will be available.
For more information, visit skisantafe.com.
