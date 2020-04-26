The Governor's Office reported six deaths and an additional 66 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,726.
In all, New Mexico has had 99 deaths linked to COVID-19. As of Sunday, 148 people are hospitalized and 650 have recovered.
Sunday's numbers were incomplete, however, with the Governor's Office citing a "technical lapse" that delayed some reporting.
Two residents of the Life Care Center in Farmington died in the hospital; a man and woman both in their 70s, and both reported to have underlying health conditions.
Three people from McKinley County also died in the hospital — a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 80s. A Sandoval County man in his 70s also died in the hospital.
Santa Fe County did not add any cases Sunday.
McKinley County added 12 cases Sunday and at 720 positives has more than one-fourth of the state's total. Union County, which reported its first case Saturday, added two more Sunday.
The remaining data from Sunday will be added into Monday's numbers, according to a news release.
