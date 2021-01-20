The University of New Mexico's basketball arena has been transformed into a vaccine distribution site.
spotlight
Photo feature
Shots scored at The Pit
- Photos by Gabriela Campos The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Northern New Mexico developer recalled as ‘salt of the earth’
- Santa Fe plans significant water release as state tries to pay down Texas debt
- New Mexico vaccinating teachers, but with hiccups
- Man, 33, arrested in fatal midtown Santa Fe shooting
- Cowboys for Trump leader arrested by FBI
- New Mexico health officials tout rate of COVID-19 vaccinations
- Concrete barriers going up around New Mexico Capitol
- Blue Corn Brewery in Santa Fe rebranding to Hidden Mountain
- Radio DJ killed in shooting recalled for sharing mic
- Beloved Santa Fe Opera properties director worked behind scenes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Several businesses sue New Mexico governor, claim virus threat overblown (153)
- Roundhouse rally draws hundreds, but is peaceful (65)
- Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, clash with police (60)
- New congresswoman hopes to give voice to loudmouths (56)
- Some New Mexicans skeptical about coronavirus vaccine (54)
- All monuments have their time; some see their time slip away (50)
- Santa Fe man says his experience outside Capitol was peaceful, ‘jovial’ (48)
- New Mexico GOP leader still stands by Trump (42)
- What to tell kids about The Donald (40)
- MLK Day brings an unwanted comparison (40)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.