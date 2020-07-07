Santa Fe Public Schools teachers want answers from the district and state Public Education Department about why they may be asked to return to the classroom next month.
In a petition and letter circulating on social media, teachers say the Public Education Department is branding a potential return to school in August under a hybrid model of both in-person and remote learning as a "new normal" instead of "double the work."
An organizer who asked to remain anonymous said the letter gained about 500 signatures from teachers and other school staff members in 24 hours, though others also could sign.
The letter includes 17 questions about plans to reopen.
"In Santa Fe, COVID-19 case rates are the highest they have been at any time in this pandemic," reads one of the questions. "Why has the [New Mexico Public Education Department] and [Santa Fe Public Schools] determined that it is now safe to return to schools when case rates have not gone down?"
The Public Education Department released guidelines for reopening schools June 20 and is asking districts to submit their own plans to return to campus by July 15. The department is recommending a hybrid model in which half of a school's students would be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays, with the campus closing Wednesdays. The other half of students would be on campus Thursdays and Fridays.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said she is awaiting survey results of students, teachers and staff to determine the level of demand to return to campus. If enough students ask to continue all-remote learning, García said, the district could open campuses to other students more than twice a week. She added teachers can apply for medical exemptions from returning to class.
García also said she is not sure when Santa Fe schools will receive approval from the state to return to campus.
Department of Health data from earlier this week shows a rising statewide spread of the virus. The Department of Health said it is not sure which public schools, if any, will be able to open next month.
"We are too far away right now to make an accurate decision as to what we need to do for our public schools, and where, yet," Department of Health spokesman David Morgan said.
The letter also asks about how often school staff will be tested and how mask requirements will be enforced. Santa Fe teachers also recommended school staff be provided with medical-grade personal protective equipment and affordable child care, and that the start of the school year be delayed to allow more time for professional development and preparation.
García said she plans to hold six or seven town halls over the coming weeks to answer questions about plans to reopen.
"We may have more faculty that want remote as opposed to how many parents need it," García said. "We know we have parents who are essential workers who definitely want their students to come to school just as strongly. My goal is to accommodate everyone as best we can."
