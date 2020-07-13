Results of a survey released Monday show a slight majority of teachers and staff at Santa Fe Public Schools would prefer to stay home and continue distance learning programs next month, while parents were more evenly split between remote learning, a full return to classrooms and a hybrid model.
More students in grades 4-12 who participated in the survey favored a full-time return to schools than either distance learning or a combination of in-class and online education.
The surveys asked respondents to choose between the three models recommended by the state Public Education Department: full remote learning, full in-person learning or the hybrid option in which, according to the state agency, half the students at a school would be on campus Monday and Tuesday, the school would close Wednesday, and the other students would attend Thursday and Friday.
Before any students return to public school campuses, however, each New Mexico district and charter school will need approval from the state Department of Health. So far, the agency has not given any school in the state permission to reopen.
Facing rising numbers of New Mexico people who are infected with COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced late last week the state will decide within the next week or so whether it is safe to reopen schools.
The Santa Fe district said in a news release that 74 percent of faculty and staff responded to its survey, compared with 46 percent of parents and 28 percent of eligible students.
According to the survey results, 51 percent of teachers and staff prefer to continue remote learning, while 32 percent prefer the hybrid model and 17 percent want a full return to in-person learning.
The rates were nearly flipped for participating students: 23 percent prefer to continue learning from home, 32 percent desire a hybrid model and 45 percent seek a full return to their schools.
When it came to parents, 32 percent want to keep their kids at home, 34 percent want a hybrid and 34 percent favor sending their kids to school full time.
No problem. Stop their pay and benefits. See how long that lasts.
Are teachers essential workers? I used to think so. Like the students and their working parents, this has to come down to a family level of decision making and risk management. In the end, we all have to go back to work to make the country work.
In other words, santa fe public school teachers want to stay home in their pajamas all day, while students and parents want kids to learn in person.
Did you eat glass for lunch?
