Superintendent Veronica García has proposed cutting eight staff members from Santa Fe Public Schools' administrative offices and nearly $2 million in contract services to balance the district's budget for 2020-21.
At a school board committee study session Thursday, García presented a draft of the budget, which must be submitted to the state Public Education Department by June 3. A special legislative session expected later in June could reduce state funding for education, however, and force the district to revisit its spending plan.
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to statewide school closures and the launch of distance learning initiatives for students, has significantly slashed projected state revenues.
Board President Kate Noble lauded García's effort to balance the budget as increasing expenses outweigh new revenue.
"Particularly at a time when we're needing more work from the central office to develop distance learning, cuts to district staff are painful," Noble said. "But if the worst we have to do is make some cuts at the district level, we're getting off easy for the size of the shortfall in our budget."
García and board members have said their top goal is to preserve as much classroom spending as possible.
García's $265 million spending plan includes 4 percent salary increases, which are currently mandated by the Legislature. Some lawmakers have said funding for the raises could be cut during the special session.
García told board members the district expects expenses to increase by $6.4 million in the next school year, compared to the current school year, largely because of the pay raises.
While the district expects to receive an additional $2.6 million more from the state next year through a per-student funding formula, García proposed further cuts to make up for the spending increases.
She proposed cutting eight full-time staff from the district offices — but none from school sites — to save $780,000 and forgoing $1.9 million in contract services, ranging from event photographers to professional development for teachers.
García would not specify which positions would be eliminated or provide a list of contract services that would be cut.
"These cuts that we're making help us pay for those raises," García said. "At the district level, people will take on different duties or we won't do some of the things we were doing before."
García also proposed dipping into the district's $5.3 million in cash balances to cover around $975,000 in nonrecurring costs, such as instructional materials, and to conduct outreach for a mail-in bond election.
The board, which did not raise any major objections to García's budget plan, will meet again May 26 to discuss and possibly approve it.
"We may need to come back in July if there are significant movements in the special session in June," Noble said. "I think it's responsible for us to think about that. The good news is we're probably not traveling much."
