Juan Pablo Aguilar said he was proud of the progress he was making with the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series when his school abruptly closed its doors in March.
Now, as the incoming fifth grader at Kearny Elementary School prepares to start the new school year learning online — the way he finished the previous year — his mother, Maria Gallegos, said she is worried her bilingual son’s literacy skills will plateau during what has become a persistent pandemic.
“He speaks both languages really well, but academically, I’ve been worried,” Gallegos said in Spanish.
“It’s not the same to just be on the computer,” she said. “I think in a lot of ways his learning is going to be delayed, and that’s hard in fifth grade because he has to get ready for middle school.”
At the outset of the pandemic in March, Santa Fe Public Schools went entirely remote on the fly, moving classes online for some 13,000 students in a matter of weeks even before the state government mandated a distance-learning plan. The district was able to provide all students with either a laptop or tablet and connect them to online-learning platforms. But there were hundreds of students it was unable to reach regularly due to a lack of internet service in their homes or lack of access to reliable service.
Even in the best-case scenarios — homes with a steady high-speed connection — parents unexpectedly found themselves in an uncomfortably demanding new role in their children’s education, while teachers struggled to lead lessons with large groups and students battled technical difficulties and social isolation.
Educators and officials are working to overcome some of these issues before classes start remotely Aug. 20.
The Santa Fe school board approved a plan in mid-July — when cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were escalating — to keep campuses closed for the first nine weeks. The governor later announced public schools statewide would use distance-learning platforms at least until Labor Day.
Santa Fe Public Schools is prepared to remain online much longer.
“What we did in the spring was stand something up to keep the light on. We did not have the luxury of a well-thought-out plan,” said Tom Ryan, the district’s chief information and strategy officer. “Normally, you get three years to redesign one school. We’re trying to redesign our entire education system in weeks and months.
“Although we will be much better than in the spring, we will be even better in January,” he added.
Tough reality: Homes with no adult
Deputy Superintendent Linda Sink told parents who logged in to a virtual town hall Tuesday night that at the very least, young children will need an adult or older sibling to help them access their online-learning platforms. They will need to remember a username and password.
Juan Pablo’s mother, who works in the kitchen at Tierra Encantada Charter School, said she relies on her older son, a student at Santa Fe Community College, to help Juan Pablo troubleshoot any connection problems or software confusion.
“I don’t know what I would do if they couldn’t help each other,” she said in Spanish.
Harvey McGuinness, a recent Santa Fe High graduate, became a de facto teacher of a pair of elementary school siblings this spring.
“My sisters in elementary school don’t know how to use email,” McGuinness said. “The younger children don’t know how to check for a daily assignment when the notification takes a few steps to find.”
When there was no adult around to help, he said, “They had no idea what they were supposed to be doing.”
Kristen Lewis, a reading specialist at six elementary schools in the district and a mother of four school-age kids, said she worries too many students in the district won’t have a parent or older sibling around during school hours.
She realized in the spring the importance of such support in the home.
“My kids ranged from first through seventh grade, and none were really able to do the work on their own,” Lewis said. “They required me to sit next to them and read directions.
“One of the toughest realities about this is most of our kids in Santa Fe don’t have adults who can sit next to them and do school,” she said.
To help students work as independently as possible, Santa Fe Public Schools has consolidated all of its learning materials under a single online platform available in English and Spanish — a change from spring, when it used multiple programs for students in different grades.
Students who might have a hard time remembering a username and password can log in with a QR code, similar to a bar code, and the district is creating YouTube videos to teach parents how to sign in and use the platforms.
It also is working to ensure teachers are able to reach all of their students.
Superintendent Veronica García estimates over 400 kids still lack a stable internet connection at home or will find their internet connections overloaded with multiple devices.
Ryan said some families will need to obtain additional Wi-Fi hot spots so students and other family members sharing the same connection can remain online at the same time.
The district has a new method of tracking students who haven’t logged on to lessons, Ryan said, which will be a key part of its strategy to identify students and families with connectivity issues.
“We had and will have some kids who aren’t logging in. We’ve got a tool now that lists every kid and whether they are logging in, so principals can call those kids up and identify what the problem is,” Ryan said.
“There are so many reasons why kids have internet problems that we’re just going to see who’s not online and take it on a case-by-case basis.”
‘Live, synchronized contact’
Jessica Lange, an educational interventionist at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School, described videoconferences with students in the spring that sometimes became chaotic.
“With a whole class, some kids were walking around the house with their device, or talking, or something would be going on in the background,” she said. “It’s hard to get 20 kids to focus.”
She and other educators discovered small-group sessions were essential to keeping kids on track.
The district will place an emphasis on small-group learning, as well as live classes rather than recordings for students to review, as it heads into the year virtually. Students also will remain engaged in learning for a much fuller school day.
“We’re not going to have a situation where a teacher does a video lesson and kids watch it sometime that day, and they meet next week to discuss,” García said. “Every day, teachers will have live, synchronized contact with their students.
“That’s not to say they will be in front of a computer screen all day,” she added. “They will be meeting in groups and working independently.”
All 20 or 25 students in a third grade class might meet by videoconference for a 20-minute lesson before working independently on an assignment or meeting virtually with the teacher in small groups of three or four students.
High school students, meanwhile, will attend seven classes online each day — a structure much like they would experience on campus.
Some classes in the district have 30 or more students, especially those in science and math. Small-group instruction will be paramount for these classes, teachers said, as it will allow students to get to know one another better and build stronger relationships with peers and their teacher.
Juan Pablo credits the local nonprofit Reading Quest, and its weekly one-on-one tutoring sessions, for much of the progress he made in reading in the spring.
“I can learn online when it’s just me and the teacher. That’s easier compared to the whole class where you can get lost without a teacher in front of you,” he said.
Reading Quest Executive Director Rayna Dineen said her testing data from the last school year shows the 200 students in grades 1-8 who received tutoring in the spring improved their literacy skills at the same rate as students in previous years who were able to enter classrooms.
“When you work with kids one on one for an hour, even if it’s over a video call with a parent in the room, you can get so much done,” Dineen said.
Lange noted another reason why smaller group sessions and one-on-one meetings with students will be important this fall: “When the pandemic started and schools shut down, teachers already had developed relationships with their students,” she said. “The challenge entering this school year is we’re not walking into the classroom on the first day of school.
“Smaller meetings are the only chance for teachers to get to know the students they have to teach.”
Heavy toll of isolation
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano said he’s most concerned about distance learning stripping the social aspects from education, as sports and other after-school activities often motivate a kid to show up.
Socialization is also important for mental health.
“I recognize that distance learning has affected our students in a way we can’t even measure right now with anxiety and depression,” Marano said. “Kids love being a part of something with extracurricular opportunities, and when that’s taken away, it’s been difficult for our students to keep motivated.”
Santa Fe High’s freshmen come from various middle and K-8 schools. Helping them make new friends will be challenging but “extremely important,” Marano said. “We’re going to have to get creative.”
Through the state’s 10-day Extended Learning program, 150 incoming Santa Fe High students have been participating in a virtual orientation. They are receiving 20 minutes of instruction per day in core subjects, reviewing study habits and time management skills, and meeting classmates over video chat.
Marano said the district provided him with 100 examples of virtual ice breakers, which worked to varying degrees.
“We noticed a lot of students were really apprehensive about showing their face or showing their screen and talking,” he said. “We’re looking at providing more incentive for participation with grading, extra credit, that type of thing.
“We need kids to get to know each other. We need them to feel comfortable going around and sharing one thing about them,” he added.
The lack of social interaction can have an effect on younger students as well.
Juan Pablo said he’s looking forward to being back in a classroom someday. “I’m bummed out because I can’t see my friends face to face,” he said.
Gallegos, his mother, has been making sure he has a video call with a friend at least once a day.
Sue O’Brien, the district’s student wellness director, said her office is working with every school to ensure a teacher, teaching assistant, counselor, site coordinator with the nonprofit Communities In Schools or some other adult checks in with every student every day.
The effort reflects a statewide initiative from the Public Education Department called Engage New Mexico.
“We collected an incredible amount of data, and the No. 1 intervention that students needed was accountability for their schedule,” said Gwen Perea Warniment, the state’s deputy secretary of public education. “They wanted somebody to regularly check in with them and ensure they’re on top of everything.
“We have students who are completely falling off the radar and aren’t engaged,” she added. “In those cases, we have to act immediately.”
Ivan Cornejo, the field operations director for Communities In Schools, which helps connect some of the district’s lowest-income students with academic and social services, said the organization will continue helping to fill families’ increasing needs.
In the spring, the organization delivered about 5,000 meals per week to 300 families who were unable to pick up meals for their kids at campuses or food bank pickup sites.
Even for parents who are home with their kids, it’s difficult to stay focused on school in the middle of the pandemic, he said.
“During COVID, there are concerns in regards to academics, but it’s more like, ‘How do I deal with this stress? How do I pay my bills?’ ” Cornejo said.
“On top of that,” he added, “our parents are having to learn along with their kids how to navigate these online-learning programs.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.