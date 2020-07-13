Santa Fe Public Schools announced Monday afternoon two employees in the district's General Services Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Veronica García said in a news release she learned of the positive tests Sunday, and the district is following state guidelines to address the situation.
"Since receiving this information, we have been in communication with the New Mexico Department of Health, and are following all guidelines regarding notification of employees who may have been in contact with those individuals, ensuring appropriate quarantining before these employees may return to work, and additional sanitization in the areas that these employees were working has been completed," García said. "The privacy of these individuals is of utmost importance, and per HIPAA [the federal health privacy law], their information will not be released to the public."
This is a developing story. Check back for me details.
No real surprise of course with the opening up, as SF numbers are growing. Another potential trouble spot is the SF Detention center, due to the lack of oversight (none) and lack of transparency, esp on medical matters. See the recent DeVargas case. The DOH needs to get up, and get after, the NM detention centers, as they can blow up. San Juan Detention Center is a recent example. They need to test ALL the inmates, and instead are allowing only partial testing, which in turn allows the detention management to pick who gets tested, and manage the results.
The other issue that the DPS cases raise is the failure of the Dept of Health to meet their own goals for Contact Tracing, a key part of containing the spread.
Our Covid problems aren't over, they are just beginning.
