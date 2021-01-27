Seven of New Mexico's 33 counties will operate in the yellow category for the next two weeks under the state's tiered and color-coded system to determine the level of risk of COVID-19, the Governor's Office announced Wednesday.
Harding County, the state's least populous with an estimated 441 residents, will stay in the green category.
All other counties will remain in the red tier, the highest level of public health restrictions.
"Today's update underscores that New Mexico continues to see encouraging trends in the spread of COVID-19," Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, said in an email.
"It's crucial that every New Mexican not let up in the fight against the virus. Working together, we will continue to make progress in keeping each other safe and nearing the end of this awful pandemic."
The state uses the per-capita daily incidence of new cases and average test positivity within a county to make its determination. To earn the least restrictive green level, a county must have a testing positivity rate at or below 5 percent and an average daily count of fewer than eight new cases per 100,000 people.
In green counties, essential retailers are allowed to operate at 50 percent of maximum occupancy, indoor dining is permitted at 50 percent of occupancy, outdoor dining is allowed at 75 percent of occupancy and gatherings are limited to 20 people.
A county that meets one criterion may operate at the yellow level. Counties in the yellow category include Colfax, Grant, Los Alamos, San Miguel, Sierra, Socorro and Union.
In those counties, gatherings will be restricted to no more than 10 people, essential retailers will be allowed to operate at 33 percent of maximum occupancy, indoor dining will be permitted at 25 percent of occupancy and outdoor dining will be allowed at 75 percent of occupancy.
The Governor's Office said a number of counties were close to reaching yellow status. In the past two weeks, 28 counties have shown an improvement in their average daily per-capita rate of new cases and 29 counties have seen an improvement in their test positivity rate.
Though it remains in the red, Santa Fe County has improved in both health gating criteria metrics. Its daily per-capita case rate of 33.1 per 100,000, a 29 percent decrease from two weeks ago. And its test positivity rate is 6.24 percent, down 31 percent from the last time the Governor's Office updated its color-coded map.
In red counties, indoor dining is prohibited, gatherings are restricted to no more than five people and essential retailers are not allowed to operate at more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.