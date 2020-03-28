The Governor’s Office reported a second death Saturday linked to COVID-19.
A Bernalillo County man in his 80s with chronic underlying health conditions died Friday, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. He was hospitalized prior to his death.
The number of people in New Mexico who have tested positive for the virus increased to 208, with 17 more cases Saturday.
The virus has hospitalized 19 people in the state, up from 17 Friday.
The New Mexico Department of Health considered 26 people to be recovered.
No new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 30.
The state's most populous county, Bernalillo, added 11 cases for a total of 92; Chaves County added three for a total of seven; Doña Ana County added one case for a total of 17; San Juan County had an additional case for a total of 18; and Eddy County had one new case for a total of three.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced Saturday that an additional 62,000 self-employed workers in New Mexico can file for unemployment insurance benefits as part of the federal $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.
Independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig economy workers were previously ineligible for temporary financial assistance from the state but will be entitled to federally-funded pandemic unemployment assistance.
A new call-in system will start Monday for the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center (1-877-664-6984).
Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, asked that people eligible for benefits wait to call because the department is waiting on guidance for administering the benefits.
"In short, you can't just turn on a switch and make these things happen," McCamely said.
McCamely said the department has received tens of thousands of calls in the past few weeks. To reduce call volume, he asked people to call on certain days based on the last number of their Social Security card. (See info box.)
He said the best way to file an unemployment claim is through the online portal at jobs.state.nm.us.
Before COVID-19, unemployment insurance from the state required recipients to actively search for work. But the department will waive job searching requirements for at least the next four weeks.
The state’s initial unemployment claims through Thursday nearly doubled over the previous week, reaching 31,849 in just four days, according to unofficial figures released Friday by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
So are there 208 current cases or 182 current cases since 26 have recovered? Which is the most accurate on the ground number?
The 208 number is "positive cases." "Current" is your term. And you seem to have forgotten the two who have died in your calculation? Not concerned with that or just in a big hurry to get your snark on? Go sanitize something, okay?
There are 208 cumulative cases from the time they started counting. If the caseload's impact on the healthcare system is the key worry in the state, which is the more accurate on the ground number? 208 or 182. Let's say 3 weeks from now the cumulative number is 1000 but 800 have recovered, which number is more important? Lastly, to drag the unfortunate deaths into this is disgusting and accuse me of not caring is disgusting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.