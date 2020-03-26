The number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico reached 136 on Thursday, with Santa Fe County's number jumping to 22, as the U.S. became the global leader in confirmed cases.
The state Department of Health reported 24 new cases, including seven in Bernalillo County and five in Santa Fe County. There have been 13 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico and one death has been reported.
As the new coronavirus that causes the disease continued to spread, state education and health officials said they were planning to extend school closures, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has asked the Defense Department to send a 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital to Albuquerque as part of the state's response to the outbreak.
The hospital, the governor wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, "is urgently needed to support the state of New Mexico's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to overwhelm our existing medical treatment facilities and resources.”
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and the Health Department planned to announce new details of the statewide school closures Friday morning. The education department did not respond to questions Thursday about the closures, which began March 16 and were expected at the time to last three weeks.
While schools were not required to provide instruction during the initial closure period, Santa Fe Public Schools is moving ahead with providing online instruction to all students starting Monday.
New Mexico’s spike in new cases came on a day when the U.S. overtook China to lead the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, at 81,321. As the numbers have surged, both the state and the nation have suffered from a lack of testing materials, suggesting there are almost certainly more positive cases than official figures.
Lujan Grisham has been urging the federal government to help New Mexico boost its testing capacity so it can expand the criteria used to determine who may receive a COVID-19 test.
“The contagious nature of the disease makes it extremely likely there are more positive COVID-19 individuals in the state than have been formally reported,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor. “And that's why the governor is insistent that testing be expanded and has been urging federal officials to take steps in that direction for weeks.”
The New Mexican spoke with three individuals in Santa Fe on Thursday who have not been able to obtain COVID-19 testing even though they or their family members have exhibited symptoms and they have lived in close quarters for long periods with people who already tested positive.
One woman in her 20s in Santa Fe, who asked not to be identified, said a Health Department official told her she wouldn’t be tested even after she had traveled to New York with a person who was confirmed to have the virus and had been living in the same house with that individual. She also had a mild fever.
“I asked if we were going to be tested, and [the official] said unless we develop high fever of 102 and a cough, then we wouldn’t be tested,” the woman said. “They said the costs of tests were expensive. That’s why they were limiting it.”
A Santa Fe woman in her 60s, who was confirmed to have the coronavirus, said health officials had originally asked her husband to be tested, but they changed their minds. She said officials told them they would just assume he was positive because he lives with her and they didn’t want to waste a test.
A third person, a Santa Fe man, said his 19-year-old daughter was exhibiting a mild fever after traveling from Washington state, a COVID-19 hot spot. Her health care provider told her tests were being reserved for people with more severe symptoms and those in critical jobs like grocery store workers, he said.
“She’s not a priority,” said the man, who also declined to be identified. “They used those words directly.”
Kathryn Hanley, a biology professor at New Mexico State University who specializes in virus evolutionary ecology, said health officials and doctors are having to make “ugly choices,” such as denying certain people testing, because they’re trying to conserve resources amid a shortage.
Because of this, the number of formally reported COVID-19 cases is lower than the actual number of cases, she said.
“It’s not ideal. Not everyone who needs a test is getting a test, and that is very clear,” Hanley said. “Every place’s number is artificially low.”
Still, she said some doctors around the country might soon have to make even more difficult choices.
“We’re living in a society where we may have to triage ventilators,” Hanley said. “Certainly, triaging tests is not the worse thing.”
Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which operates a hospital in Santa Fe, said Thursday it is not testing people who don’t have symptoms, even if they have traveled to a high-risk area or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. The required symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, people with flu-like symptoms and a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher first get an influenza test and are then referred for COVID-19 testing if the flu test is negative.
And at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, the hospital’s drive-up testing facility is currently open only three days a week for four-hour periods because supplies are limited.
In another effort to slow the spread of the virus, New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department announced late Thursday it decided to close all Motor Vehicle Division offices around the state until further notice. They had been open on an appointment-only basis since March 16.
Some transactions can be carried out online and the MVD call center remains open, the agency said.
“We are looking into what we can do to ensure that anyone whose license or vehicle registration expires through no fault of their own during the closure is not penalized," Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement.
Santa Fe County's new coronavirus cases announced Thursday include a man in his 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, and a woman in her 60s.
Bernalillo County, which encompasses Albuquerque, has 55 reported cases of the virus. San Juan County in the Four Corners area reported six new cases Thursday.
The Santa Fe area has the second-largest number of cases, behind only Bernalillo County, which has the state's biggest metropolitan area.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state might include those who were diagnosed in other states and are being treated here, health officials said.
The figure does not include residents who tested positive and may have been transferred elsewhere.
Dillon Mullan of The New Mexican contributed to this report.
