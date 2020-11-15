When the coronavirus pandemic set in this spring, many Americans were able to offset some of their economic hardship with a federal stimulus check.
Not Maria and her husband, Alfredo.
While the Santa Fe couple suffered from unemployment and dwindling income like many others, they didn’t qualify for federal benefits for one reason: They’re undocumented workers.
“We were very hurt by the pandemic,” said Maria, who asked that only her first name be published because she does not have legal immigration status. “We were just trying to survive.”
The virus-induced recession has come down particularly hard on undocumented immigrants because they were unable to receive the $1,200 stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits or small-business loans offered to Americans as part of federal COVID-19 relief.
Yet in Santa Fe, a coalition of nonprofit organizations, buttressed by donations from local residents and businesses, have banded together to give many of them the checks they never received.
Through a network called Santa Fe Mutual Aid, organizations including Earth Care and the Santa Fe Dreamers Project have led a campaign called #ShareMyCheck aimed at encouraging people to redistribute all or part of their stimulus checks to people who are ineligible because of their immigration status.
So far, some $93,000 has been distributed to 139 undocumented individuals and families in Santa Fe. Some 600 households have received a total of $113,000 in direct aid coordinated by the nonprofit network.
Maria and Alfredo say the $1,000 they received was a godsend, and they used it for rent and food.
The pair, who are originally from Mexico’s Guerrero state but have lived in Santa Fe for over 20 years, said their finances turned south immediately after the pandemic began in March.
When New Mexico started its lockdown, Alfredo lost his job at a local restaurant. Meanwhile, Maria had to pause her small business teaching fitness classes.
“They closed all the places when the pandemic started,” Maria said.
While they were able to go back to work somewhat when the state’s public health restrictions eased over the summer, their previous income levels haven’t returned. Alfredo is working reduced hours and Maria has lost the majority of her clientele.
“I’m at the point of having to close the business,” Maria said of her fitness studio, which is located in a rented space in town. “I can’t pay the rent anymore.”
Without their Mutual Aid check, their situation would have been more dire, she said.
“I don’t even want to think about it,” Maria said when asked what her family would have done without the extra help. "We would have had to leave our house.”
More than 150 Santa Fe residents have donated money to the #ShareMyCheck program, and the contributions continue to flow in.
“I’ve got a stack of checks in front of me that I’ve got to do deposit today,” said Miguel Angel Acosta, co-director of Earth Care and a leader of the effort.
Several local businesses also have donated.
Avalon Trust, an investment firm on Lincoln Avenue downtown, gave $15,000 to the effort as part of the company's broader COVID-19 fund that has contributed to some 20 local nonprofits providing relief to locals impacted by the virus.
"We started thinking about those who were left out of the federal safety net, who don’t qualify for the stimulus check,” said Andrew Wallerstein, chief executive officer at Avalon. “We were really looking to provide basic needs for many of those individuals that would allow them to survive through this crisis.”
"These are the people who are most at risk," he added.
The COVID-19 hardships being experienced by undocumented immigrants are part of a larger discouraging trend — Hispanic families in New Mexico are suffering in general from significantly reduced income, job loss and difficulty paying their rent.
One in 5 Hispanic families in the state saw a member of their household lose employment in the first several months of the pandemic, according to a July survey conducted by Latino Decisions, a political opinion research firm.
Meanwhile, Latino families are not well-equipped to handle the challenging economic climate. Nearly half of them have $1,000 or less in savings for financial emergencies, and almost one-quarter of them have $100 or less, Latino Decisions said.
As of July, 30 percent of Hispanic households in the state had not received any payments related to the federal CARES Act, such as the $1,200 stimulus check for individuals.
And only one-third of respondents who had lost their jobs said they were receiving unemployment benefits, with 36 percent of them saying they were not eligible and 28 percent “not knowing about unemployment benefits.”
Acosta of Earth Care said he believed it was important to support immigrant workers in Santa Fe because they are an essential part of key industries such as hospitality, restaurants, maintenance and construction.
“Without immigrant labor, there are sectors of the economy here that would be either shut down or seriously disabled,” he said.
Maria said many people she knows in Santa Fe who are also undocumented have been in a similarly dire financial situation this year.
The lack of federal benefits to help them cope is unfair, Maria said, because she and many others have long contributed to the local community and paid their taxes.
“How is it possible,” she asked, “if everyone pays taxes?”
