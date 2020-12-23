For decades, Betty Montoya's house in Santa Fe was full of people, music, food and love on Christmas Day.
Family members, in-laws, in-laws of in-laws and others would gather for a celebratory feast and music fest, with folk songs, holiday tunes and, of course, “Feliz Navidad.”
Often, the group would number 100 or more.
"It's maddening," said Montoya, a native Santa Fean and retired teacher. "Some of them would end up on the patio where we had an outdoor fireplace."
But not this year.
Montoya and her family are splintering into small groups for the holiday — wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and doing everything they can to stay safe.
As with other holidays in 2020, the coronavirus hangs over Christmas, a holiday known not only for its religious significance but for bringing friends and family members together to eat, laugh and celebrate the ability to be together.
But togetherness has created new dangers, and health officials are on high alert for the holiday, worried that the pull of familial bonds will eventually lead to another devastating coronavirus outbreak, one that could stretch New Mexico's battered health system beyond its fragile limits.
Montoya said she understands, and as a result, will be celebrating with just a few immediate family members. She'll also attend Mass virtually.
"It’s sad that we can’t do the things we used to do, but we have to do the best we can to make it better for everyone so people can be safe and stay well without getting exposed to this COVID," she said Wednesday. "It's gonna be different."
AAA said it expects some 34 million Americans not to travel during the holiday weekend.
But some are still making a trip.
Lia Kane, a Santa Fe native who studies physics at Occidental College in Los Angeles, wanted to find a sense of normalcy in an abnormal world.
She booked a direct flight from Los Angeles to Albuquerque, wearing two masks. Now she's back in a familiar place to enjoy her mother's birthday this week and also the holiday season.
"It wasn't just to maintain tradition, but to feel that sense of what we have done the past few years," Kane said.
Kane said she likes the sense of peace Santa Fe gives her — "It's almost like the holiday is less commercialized here than in larger cities" — and is used to heading to Canyon Road for the Farolito Walk on Christmas Eve.
Upon learning that event will be a drive-by celebration this year — another byproduct of the pandemic — she said she still would take part.
"It's a nice way to remember there are other people around," Kane said. But things will stay small: This year's holiday celebration, she said, will consist of just her and her mother.
For Fenton Moore, a retired gallery owner, this Christmas will consist of a takeout dinner with just one friend and reach-outs to friends and family members who are hurting.
When it was warmer, Moore maintained a social life during the pandemic by inviting friends over for long-table dinners in his open-air garage — no more than four guests, everyone masked and at least 9 feet of social distancing.
But the garage has no heating system, making such a celebration impossible for Christmas.
The pandemic has reinforced the notion that holiday cards are not as connective as making a personal phone call on Christmas, Moore said. He celebrated a birthday this month, and in talking to friends and loved ones on the phone, Moore found many breaking down in tears as the combination of personal challenges, the toll of the virus and the holidays tore down personal defenses.
"That gave me a deeper appreciation of what is going on in the world that we may not realize," he said. "These people are in need of whatever. I didn’t realize how bad it was. So I will be following them. I will eat dinner, probably light a fire and call them."
The Rev. Robin Dodge of the Church of the Holy Faith agrees. He said the challenges of the pandemic and the sense of loss many are feeling provides "an opportunity to connect with one another in other ways.
"The coming of Jesus at Christmas was to reconcile the world, and reaching out and making sure we are all well and connected at this time is an important part of that reconciliation process," he said.
Many places of worship already have switched to virtual or televised services to keep congregations safe. Some churches, including those within the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, still hold live services at no more than 25 percent of capacity.
Joe Valdes, a former Santa Fe mayor, grew up in the city attending Christmas Eve Mass and celebrating with his family and friends. But while the practicing Catholic prefers the personal experience of attending church, the 90-year-old said he is not risking his life this year to do so.
He tunes into virtual or televised daily Mass services instead. He'll do so on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Valdes said.
"That's the only way to do it with the virus," he said.
While the traditions are hard to break, Valdes said he believes the separation and contemplation brought on by the pandemic will remind people of the power of faith and what Christmas stands for.
"I would think that people will have a deeper feeling for it, no matter what religion you are," Valdes said.
"You are gonna have a different feeling about the holidays and what they mean and how they affect you and your family," he added. "It won't be the same, but it will be safe."
