Two people working in children's programs in Santa Fe have tested positive for the coronavirus this month, prompting the outlets to either suspend operations or close a summer program.
Presbyterian Medical Services' Tierra Contenta Head Start suspended operations for a few days after an employee tested positive Aug. 10. State guidelines in such cases require the child care facility to shut down until it has been thoroughly sanitized, all employees have been tested and the operator has crafted a safety plan approved by the state.
No children have been in the building since late July, when summer Head Start programs ended, Renaud said, and the center will conduct virtual instruction until October.
"There were no children exposed at all — no children were present," said Mike Renaud, Presbyterian Medical Services' vice president of quality.
A week ago, a YMCA summer program in Santa Fe was scrapped when an employee tested positive. The three other employees tested negative but were quarantined as a precaution, and the organization followed required protocols, including disinfecting the facility, said Maddy Hayden, spokeswoman for the state Environment Department.
Following the safety protocols after an employee tests positive is especially important in places where preschool children are cared for, said Matt Bieber, spokesman for the state Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
"Together, these practices have helped New Mexico’s early childhood community contain cases," Bieber said, "and [they've] helped affected centers to address COVID-related challenges and then resume operations safely."
The cases come as Santa Fe County's COVID-19 levels have risen amid an uneven trajectory throughout the state.
According to Department of Health figures, the state's viral transmission rate has jumped to 1.01 from last week's 0.70. That's still slightly below the state target of 1.05 but means that cases can increase because each infected person can spread the virus to another person.
"The fluctuation in that stat really goes to show how a small change can make a difference," said David Morgan, spokesman for the state Department of Health.
A few dozen Santa Fe businesses and other organizations since late July have had employees test positive, though only two have had two cases in that time.
One was Harry's Roadhouse, a popular restaurant that temporarily closed last week after two cooks tested positive.
The other was Smith's Food & Drug, 2308 Cerrillos Road.
A store employee's spouse, who ask not to be named, said the Department of Health tested most of the staff over the weekend at the request of managers who feared an outbreak.
Smith's spokeswoman Aubriana Martindale said the company immediately reports any new cases to the state.
“We work closely with state and local health experts, follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures," Martindale said in an emailed statement. "And with the support of the state officials, work to keep our stores clean, stocked and open."
