Move over, concha belts and bolo ties.
Protective face masks likely will be the new go-to fashion accessory in Santa Fe — like it or not.
Not long after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a statewide requirement to use face coverings, City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth introduced an ordinance Wednesday “regarding the use of face coverings by employees and customers when inside places of business and in public when social distancing is not possible.”
“I think we’ll need to look at what she’s requiring folks across the state to do with what my ordinance does,” Romero-Wirth said.
“This ordinance may need now to be tweaked to fall in line with what she’s saying, but I think it’s good for us to emphasize [the wearing of face masks], particularly as a city that has visitors from outside,” Romero-Wirth said. “They may have different ideas about what they should or shouldn’t be doing, and I think we want to be very clear about what we would like to see to keep everyone safe, everyone healthy and to keep our COVID numbers down.”
Romero-Wirth did not discuss any enforcement provisions in her proposal but immediately drew the support of several of her colleagues, who signed on as co-sponsors.
In a news conference Wednesday, the governor said New Mexico residents would be required to wear face coverings in public except when they are eating, drinking or exercising. She said that while the coverings are not a guarantee in the fight against the virus, they do help slow the spread.
Mayor Alan Webber separately introduced a resolution calling on residents to wear protective face masks in public places.
While the city has done a “remarkable job in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, giving the community the opportunity to reopen in a safe and sensible way, Webber said the next challenge is to “stay focused.”
“We want to have a code of conduct,” he said. “We want to have ways of protecting each other and welcoming outsiders into our way of preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The resolution adopts language called the Santa Fe Promise, which is a “promise we make to ourselves, to each other, to our community, to our families and then to visitors who come here so they’ll know what our code of conduct is,” Webber said.
The code of conduct will allow Santa Fe to continue to stop the spread of the virus while “we make a safe return to financial prosperity,” the mayor said.
Webber said he and Romero-Wirth are on “solid agreement on how we move forward on these collaborative measures.”
"It turns into a campaign for safety and a safe reopening if we do this right,” he said. “We become the best city that holds up the banner of safety and a return to financial well-being.”
