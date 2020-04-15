The city of Santa Fe is in discussions with the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place about the possibility of keeping the facility open through the summer.
The idea is for the shelter, which is open only to women in the summer, to continue to house people who have stayed there since it slashed occupancy rates in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"They’re discussing with their board what that would take and how feasible that would be, but that is a goal for this time given the extraordinary circumstances," Kyra Ochoa, the city's community services director, told the newly created Quality of Life Committee on Wednesday.
The homeless shelter on Cerrillos Road reduced its population as part of an effort to try to contain the spread of the illness and has been providing housing to about 35 people, or half the number it usually holds nightly.
"It’s obviously better for public health and safety if the people that are currently in the shelter who are being monitored daily in terms of their health, their temperature, maintaining social distancing, if we can continue to do that through this crisis time, that is definitely a goal of the city," Ochoa said.
The city has been housing other homeless people at motels and the midtown campus, which is slated for redevelopment in the future but was transformed into an emergency shelter. Ochoa told the committee the city expects to be reimbursed by the federal government for all coronavirus-related expenses.
"The finance director and her team have directed everyone to code things according to whether it’s a COVID response, so all of the expenses that we’re incurring at midtown fall into this category, all of the hotels we’re paying for fall into this category," she said.
Ochoa said Pete's Place is "admitting guests sparingly as needed" and that it isn't seeing a lot of new people seek its services. St. Elizabeth Shelters, which also has reduced its capacity, isn't taking in any new clients, she said.
"The population [at Pete's Place] is holding pretty steady right now," she said. "What we’ve asked staff at the shelters to do is to call midtown and kind of talk it through to figure out if that person is a candidate for midtown."
Ochoa said the city and its partners immediately started plans to house homeless people as part of its response to COVID-19.
"We were, of course, very concerned about homeless shelters as a potential tinderbox," she said. "They were kind of like our cruise ships in a way."
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.