A Santa Fe County woman in her 80s was among the 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
The woman had underlying conditions, the agency said. She is one of 168 people from Santa Fe County to have succumbed to the disease since the crisis began.
Other fatalities include two people from San Miguel County and two from Bernalillo County.
The state reported 687 new coronavirus cases, including 28 in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County again led the state count, with 147. There were 91 in San Juan County, 68 in Doña Ana County and 48 in McKinley County.
The Department of Health said 372 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
