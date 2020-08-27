State health officials on Thursday said nine more people, including a Santa Fe woman, have died from COVID-19 and 190 more people have tested positive for the illness.
The total number of deaths in New Mexico is now 764. The new deaths include a woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County; a man and a woman from Bernalillo County; women from Cibola, Doña Ana and McKinley counties; and men from Lea, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties.
Three of the patients who died were living in congregate care facilities.
Santa Fe County, which had 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, has had a total of 806 cases and four deaths.
The state reported 53 new cases in Bernalillo County, 16 in Chaves County, 20 in Dona Aña County and 32 in Luna County.
There were 68 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, including 16 on ventilators.
