New Mexico health officials announced 565 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide caseload to 176,211.
A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s was one of 17 more people who died from COVID-19, the state reported in a news release. The deaths brought New Mexico's total to 3,355. Santa Fe County has had 122 deaths and 9,255 infections, including 30 reported Thursday, according to state data.
Bernalillo County led the state's daily count with 159 cases, while Doña Ana County had 94. There were nine cases reported among inmates at state and federal prisons.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dropped to 445, one of the lowest numbers in months.
So far, New Mexico health care providers have administered 306,389 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 72,391 people receiving the initial shot and the booster. As of Thursday, 578,868 New Mexico residents had registered to receive vaccinations.
More than a quarter of Santa Fe County residents — 37,699 people — had received at least their first shot by Thursday, state data shows.
Meanwhile, just 6 percent of residents in Los Alamos County had been vaccinated, along with 8.7 percent in Rio Arriba County, 6.4 percent in Sandoval County, 3.8 percent in Mora County, 17.8 percent in Bernalillo County and 10.1 percent in Torrence County.
About 29 percent of Taos County and San Miguel County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
