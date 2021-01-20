COVID-19 continues to cause consternation for many people who have grown weary of the pandemic and its widespread effects — business shutdowns, economic struggles, remote learning, social isolation and face masks.
The city of Santa Fe's Arts and Culture Department is broaching the subject with a bit of levity during a trying time.
Last week, the department released the first of a four-part comedic Spanish-language YouTube video campaign dubbed Los Maskareñas, aimed at informing the community about the importance of mask-wearing while touching on a variety of other COVID-19-related issues, including testing and virtual learning.
The story focuses on a Santa Fe family dealing with the daily tribulations of living through a pandemic. Local comedian Carlos Medina stars as each of the series' main characters: Franque, a COVID-19 tester; Emma; Tía Lola; Graviel and Leo.
Medina, 46, has lived in Santa Fe for the past five years and has released multiple comedy CDs. He said he has borrowed techniques from his career as a largely self-marketed comedian and uses characters his fans might be familiar with to help bridge the gap between the message and the community.
"The idea is that once they see the video and accept it, they are a little more happy to click through the link," Medina said. "I think I have been pretty good at using that technique. Back then it was to sell comedy CDs. Now it's a much more important issue."
The video series also includes tips on where to get free lunches for kids, ideas on COVID-19-safe activities and information on other available services.
The series was funded through federal CARES Act money allocated to the city and cost about $45,000, said Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, director of the city's Arts and Culture Department.
Kaela Waldstein of Mountain Movers Media, a local video production company, designed the series alongside Medina, while directing, producing and editing the episode. She said the idea was a follow-up to the Spanish-language Yo Prometo, a sister series of videos to the city's "I Promise" campaign, which encouraged residents to adhere to COVID-19 safety practices.
Yo Prometo also starred Medina, with some of the characters, including Tía Lola, appearing in both projects.
"We wanted to make that community feel seen," Waldstein said. "Part of the problem is they didn't get a lot of direct messaging in the beginning. We wanted to make something entertaining and funny, something you can tap your feet to."
Medina didn't just act in the series; he also helped compose the soundtracks and musical theme with local band Lone Piñon and composer Jason Goodyear.
The first episode of Los Maskareñas — "¡Living La Vida COVID!" — was released Jan. 14, with a new episode scheduled to be released every one to two weeks. A 30-second video featuring characters from the campaign is being aired on Telemundo.
Medina said he hopes he and Waldstein can partner again on another round of videos about COVID-19 vaccinations. He added the pair already have a few ideas floating around.
"There are a lot of questions and a lot of conspiracies about the vaccine, and a lot of them don't make sense," Medina said. "We are thinking that if the state, the city, wants to do some type of outreach, we are willing to entertain the idea."
