The Target store in Santa Fe has submitted at least four reports of confirmed novel coronavirus cases among its employees within the past two weeks, unnerving some workers and putting the popular retail outlet in danger of a temporary closure under state health guidelines.
According to the New Mexico Environment Department's watchlist, the store at 3550 Zafarano Road has received four responses from the agency's rapid response team, which deals with workers testing positive for COVID-19. A department spokeswoman said the agency has received reports of 12 individual confirmed virus cases among employees since Oct. 25.
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County and the state, the Environment Department reported Tuesday that Santa Fe had 44 reports of COVID-19 among employees at businesses, nearly triple the highest daily number to date.
Whether the Target store would be closed for a time was uncertain Wednesday evening. The state mandates a 14-day closure if a business has four rapid responses within two weeks.
“I have not received anything from an enforcement standpoint,” state Health Department spokesman James Walton said late Wednesday afternoon. “Until I do, I don’t have anything to comment on.”
Two Target employees contacted The New Mexican on Wednesday, claiming the store had more employees with coronavirus cases than had been reported to the state. They said they received text messages from Target on numerous days in the past month notifying them of COVID-19 cases among employees.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the text acquired by The New Mexican read on each occasion, “we’re sharing that an additional positive COVID19 case at T1034 [the Zafarano Road store] was reported today. The TM [team member] was last in the store on [given date]. We continue to conduct daily cleaning and disinfecting routines for the health and safety of our TMs and guests. Please see your leader/HR for questions.”
The employees, who requested anonymity, said this text was sent to employees Oct. 1, Oct. 5, Oct. 7, Oct 21, Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 6, Monday and Wednesday.
“I would say late September the increase in texts started coming in,” one employee said. “In October, we were getting one every week, then two every week. After Halloween, we’re averaging three a week.”
A spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based retailer issued a statement Wednesday evening.
"We treat positive cases of the coronavirus with care and work hard to maintain a variety of cleaning, social distancing and safety measures, doing everything we can to protect our team and guests," she said. "Whenever we’re notified of a positive coronavirus case, we swiftly inform team members who work at a location where a case of the coronavirus is confirmed. We work quickly to deep clean and disinfect the store or facility, follow guidance from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and provide information that any health department requests of us. We’ll continue to be transparent with our team and share the steps we take after learning about a positive case."
The Target employees who spoke to The New Mexican were critical of some of the store's safety measures and said several employees have called in sick.
Eight New Mexico businesses currently are under mandatory closure, including the Walmart Supercenter in Farmington and Chaparral Materials, the only Santa Fe business listed as of Wednesday evening, according to the Environment Department.
The Ranch House on Santa Fe’s south side announced on Facebook it will remain closed until potentially Nov. 20 because six more positive test results were reported among restaurant employees, with six others possibly exposed to the infected.
