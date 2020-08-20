“Hi, Skyler!”
“Hi, Jack!”
“Hi, Giuliana!”
“Who’s that under Patricia?”
For Melissa Romero, these were typical first-day-of-school greetings — except for the last one. If any statement underscored what school is like in the coronavirus pandemic, it was the last exchange.
Romero, a first grade teacher at Amy Biehl Community School, was trying to learn the names and faces of her 17 new students while on the school’s virtual-learning application, but she couldn’t read the name of one of them as she greeted her class on her laptop screen.
It was the only hiccup Romero had during the first day of school. She taught from her home, which is mere blocks from the school where she has worked for the past six years.
She had the students introduce themselves and reveal a little bit about their lives. Most focused on their loose or missing teeth or their pets. They also did stretching exercises and listened to announcements from Principal Felicia Torres.
Romero also asked each student if they knew how to connect to the classroom platform or if they needed their parents to help (most needed some assistance). She also spent a few minutes teaching the group how to mute and unmute their devices, and she only had to ask a few students to hit the mute button to avoid distracting the group.
Romero noticed her students’ focus steadily waned as the minutes ticked by — which did not surprise her in the least.
“I was actually surprised that they were that engaged for that long for the first day,” Romero said.
The task every teacher will face starting Monday is to keep students — younger ones in particular — engaged for longer periods when their daily virtual-learning schedule begins to imitate what the in-person model provided before the coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico.
At Amy Biehl Community School, students will have classroom and small-group sessions that last between 30 minutes and an hour, interspersed with short breaks in which they can catch their breath or work on assignments, throughout the day. They also will have classes for physical education, arts and other subjects four days out of the week.
Alyssa Maestas, a second grade teacher at Amy Biehl Community School, said building her students’ stamina will be key in creating a healthy virtual-education environment. She added that it is a lot to ask young children to focus on a computer screen for long periods of time.
“As teachers, we are going to look at what they can handle and be willing to adapt to the changes that our students need,” Maestas said. “I saw my kiddos needed a break, so before I moved to the next activity, we stopped, did a little workout and gave them that break they needed.”
Romero also saw opportunities to adjust her lesson plans during those workout sessions. As her students performed stretching exercises about 30 minutes into their session, she jotted down notes to help her keep the session moving smoothly, as well as continued to plan for the following week.
“I overplan because what if something doesn’t work out or the technology isn’t working?” Romero said. “Then I need to give them another activity for them to do.”
For all the planning teachers and administrators have done for the virtual-learning model, they are prisoners to technology, to a degree. Romero and Maestas said they have a couple of families who do not have the ability to connect to the session because they lack wireless internet or a hot spot for their children’s laptop or tablet.
Neal Weaver, director of digital learning for Santa Fe Public Schools, said that has been a huge concern for the district, and it has worked with Comcast to offer internet access for families at a cost of $9.99 a month. Weaver added that Wi-Fi stations have been set up in school parking lots so students can get internet access, and T-Mobile has provided hot spots in some neighborhoods.
When school campuses closed in March, Weaver said SFPS was able to provide internet connections for 96 percent of its students. While providing internet access is important, Weaver said bandwidth becomes a bigger issue for families with more than one student, and it is something the school district is trying to address.
“It is our goal to get 100 percent of our students so they can have regular access,” Weaver said.
Maestas said an important element of the distance-learning model will be communication with parents. She said a virtual open house earlier in the week helped prepare staff and parents for the first day of school, as they received password codes that would allow students access to their lessons.
Maestas added that parents’ assistance and guidance with schoolwork is essential while students are homebound. She was encouraged that she received a couple of messages from parents praising her first-day effort on the school’s message board.
“You don’t typically get that in a classroom setting,” Maestas said. “They don’t see all the work you put in for a long day.”
