For Superintendent Veronica García and other administrators at Santa Fe Public Schools, the coronavirus numbers don't lie.
Rising daily counts of coronavirus cases in Santa Fe County — and therefore a higher risk of infection among students, teachers and staff — led García to announce Tuesday she will suspend all classroom instruction at elementary schools after Nov. 20. Students who have been participating in a hybrid learning model, which combines two days of in-person instruction with three days of remote learning, will return to a fully remote model until at least mid-January as a protective measure, García said.
The district announced in a news release it would make a decision by Jan. 8 about whether to reopen schools for the spring semester.
“It was just prudent to put a hiatus on our [hybrid]-learning program,” García said.
The decision came as a disappointment to Stephanie Segura, the mother of a first-grade son who had been benefiting from hybrid learning. But Segura said she understood the district is taking the step as a precaution against the virus.
Segura said classroom instruction doesn't present the kinds of distractions her son faces at home.
“I think I can speak for the parents of a lot of 6-year-olds because they are more visual and hands on,” Segura said. “They need that interaction and that contact, that face-to-face. At home, they’re not getting that, and they are easily distracted by their toys or they want to go to their room or they want to go outside.
“So, trying to find that balance where I can keep him focused takes a lot of communication between myself and his teacher,” she said.
García and her administrative team began focusing on the county's rising cases of COVID-19 last week and met with elementary school principals to discuss the learning plan, particularly as the holiday season approaches. García said principals favored halting the hybrid model and closing down campuses.
Health officials in New Mexico are predicting a steep increase in novel coronavirus cases from family gatherings and other holiday events in November and December. But community spread is already at an uncontrolled level, experts have said.
Santa Fe County logged 268 cases from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, a figure that more than doubled to 540 from Nov. 2 to Sunday. That period included 128 positive test results Sunday — the county’s highest mark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March.
The county's surge has mirrored a similar spike in the state, which surpassed 1,000 cases a day on seven of the first 10 days in November, including a high of 1,418 on Monday.
The consensus to stop in-class instruction at Santa Fe Public Schools was based on discussions about students' families making plans to be with loved ones and friends for Thanksgiving and Christmas, García said, adding the risk of coronavirus spread will be greater than it is now if such gatherings occur.
Some principals suggested a two-week campus closure after Thanksgiving, García said, but that would leave only one week of in-person instruction before the start of the winter break.
“The risk-benefit is not there just to bring kids back for one week and risk more cases,” García said.
Since the district reopened some of its elementary school classrooms, it has reported four coronavirus cases on school grounds involving one student and three employees.
Deborah Martinez, a spokeswoman for the state Public Education Department, said the Santa Fe district could reopen later in the year, barring “any other determination from a public health perspective.”
García said the district decided to delay suspension of in-person learning until Nov. 20 to give parents sufficient time to find accommodations for their children who will resume fully remote learning.
She acknowledged the remote model is not ideal, but she emphasized that administrators and teachers will strive to improve it.
The district reported Monday that 38.2 percent of students from third through 12th grades failed at least one subject or class in the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
“We will continue to understand why kids are failing and how we can better support them,” García said. “We will continue with outreach and our professional development to improve remote-learning instruction and do our best to make lemonade out of lemons.”
Well well...that didn't take long. The union gets what they want stay home and get paid. The top ranks of the school district gets to live in Albuquerque and earn their 6 figure salaries not a penny spent in Santa Fe but Santa Fe's money is good enough to pay them.
I guess the next quarter will report more "F's" by students but that doesn't matter its about staying home and getting a fat check.
Wrong in so many ways!!!
Teachers don’t get a “fat check”. Ever. So go back to homeschooling your own kid, complaining about it, slandering teachers, and then start all over again tomorrow. Because you know...teachers are the problem 😂
Stay in school, kids are the most important, not the Governors imaginary scare tactics. It’s been 9 months and half of it with masks, you are getting covid one way or another people. The Governor hid for 2 weeks, she already had it. WOKE!
Do these people ever look at results?https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/education/santa-fe-public-schools-first-quarter-failures-up-significantly/article_ac13b80c-1ec0-11eb-8a88-47ffb99f08a6.html
they have already contaminated the community why stop now..
