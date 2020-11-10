Santa Fe Public Schools announced Tuesday it will halt its hybrid learning model at elementary schools after Nov. 20, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The district said it will decide no later than Jan. 8 whether to return to a hybrid model — which allows students two days of in-school instruction combined with three days of learning remotely — unless the state Public Education Department issues updated guidelines. The district opened many elementary school classrooms on a modified hybrid plan Oct. 26, prioritizing students with special needs and those who lacked adequate internet access. Classrooms were limited to those with teachers who volunteered to return to in-person instruction.
“November 20th will be the last day of our volunteer hybrid program for this semester," Superintendent Veronica García said in a statement. "This notice will allow parents to make arrangements for their children to be at home and learn remotely. If parents are able to keep their children home next week, I urge them to do so."
Cases of the novel coronavirus have risen sharply in Santa Fe County and the state since mid-September, with 92 reported in the county Monday. The total came on the heels of 128 cases Sunday, which was the highest total the county had reported since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state in March.
Overall, the state had 1,412 cases Monday and reported more than 1,200 cases for the past four days. It was a sharp contrast to two months ago, when the state's seven-day rolling average was 82 cases Sept. 7.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Stay in school, kids are the most important, not the Governors imaginary scare tactics. It’s been 9 months and half of it with masks, you are getting covid one way or another people. The Governor hid for 2 weeks, she already had it. WOKE!
Do these people ever look at results?https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/education/santa-fe-public-schools-first-quarter-failures-up-significantly/article_ac13b80c-1ec0-11eb-8a88-47ffb99f08a6.html
they have already contaminated the community why stop now..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.