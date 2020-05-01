Santa Fe Public Schools plans to give its high school seniors two graduations.
The question is when the second one — a traditional in-person ceremony — will happen.
The district on Friday morning released its initial graduation plans for the class of 2020 — a two-pronged approach incorporating both virtual and drive-thru events — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, feedback from parents and students compelled Superintendent Veronica García to announce in the afternoon the district also will organize traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies, as well as an in-person prom, as soon as the state’s restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham repeatedly has said large gatherings will be prohibited for the foreseeable future.
Santa Fe Public Schools initially said it would hold “virtual ceremonies” in June for the graduates of its five high schools — Santa Fe High, Capital High, Early College Opportunities, Mandela International Magnet School and the Academy at Larragoite. Officials said they would feature speeches by dignitaries, valedictorians and salutatorians, as well as class songs and a picture gallery of all seniors as they are acknowledged.
Also, graduates and their family members would be invited to participate in a “grab-and-go” ceremony the following day, in which they would drive by their school in a single vehicle to receive their diploma. They also would be able get out of the car and pose for a photograph.
García said the plan was based on input from administrators and students from each school and was designed to balance risks and restrictions related to the novel coronavirus — New Mexico is under a stay-at-home order prohibiting gatherings larger than five people — while also giving students a semblance of an in-person event.
Students also submitted their thoughts on a senior prom, García said, and they were overwhelmingly against having a “virtual prom,” in which students dressed in formal wear would join a group video chat.
“They felt like a lot of their seniors were getting depressed and they needed closure,” García said. “We had to give them something, and we couldn’t hold it off until later.”
By about noon Friday, García said the district had received responses from about 500 people who were displeased with the graduation plans.
An online petition started on change.org by Capital High student Marissa Martinez asked the governor and García to allow the school to have an in-person graduation. It had garnered 500 signatures by Friday afternoon. That prompted Garcia to release a statement saying the district would continue with its original idea but also hold traditional prom and graduation ceremonies after the state allowed it.
García’s statement noted Lujan Grisham’s public health order and plans for reopening the state, in which gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed in the third phase. Her intention was to give parents and students the graduation they deserve while following the guidelines the state has set, the superintendent said.
If the guidelines are loosened enough to allow traditional graduation ceremonies by June 19, the district will hold such events for all of its seniors, she said.
“I get it,” García said. “For some families and their kids, this might be their only graduation or the first one for their family.
“If they want to wait until December or February, or even to next June, we will,” she said. “And next June might be a good time because the kids who left for college might be back home. I just don’t know what the health orders will look like.”
