Taylor Gantt feels like a first-time graduation organizer all over again.
He’s not alone.
Gantt, president of St. Michael’s High School, said he has helped coordinate graduation ceremonies “about 15 to 20 times,” but that experience is being put to the test when it comes to this year’s event.
Graduation is the latest tradition affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. High school administrators across the state are forced to rethink how to carry out this time-honored rite of passage for the class of 2020 while following state restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the illness.
Some graduations have been pushed to June or even later. And school administrators acknowledge the delays don’t guarantee they will be able to hold traditional gatherings for commencement ceremonies.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said large gatherings will be prohibited for the foreseeable future.
So, out with the cap-tossing.
For most members of the class of 2020, there will be “virtual graduations” or drive-thru diploma ceremonies.
“We’re thinking and talking about things that we would have never thought about otherwise,” Gantt said. “It’s kind of fun; it’s kind of exciting because innovation is the name of the game.”
Just don’t tell that to parents and students, who already are clamoring for their traditional moment in the sun.
While most schools have not yet finalized their plans, Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday it will hold “virtual ceremonies” in June for the graduates of its five high schools — Santa Fe High, Capital High, Early College Opportunities, Mandela International Magnet School and the Academy at Larragoite. Officials said they will feature speeches by dignitaries, valedictorians and salutatorians, as well as class songs and a picture gallery of all seniors as they are acknowledged.
Also, graduates and their family members will partake in a “grab-and-go” ceremony the following day, in which they will drive by their respective schools to receive their diploma and be photographed.
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano said his school also is trying to do other things to honor graduates, such as creating T-shirts and hanging banners along Siringo Road and Llano Street congratulating seniors. Marano said administrators and faculty members want students to know this is still a special time for them.
“We know they are going through so much,” Marano said. “This high school experience is such a memorable one, from prom to graduation to homecoming to everything you get to experience. Not having some of these opportunities is devastating for our students.”
The response to the school district’s decision was ice-cold. District Superintendent Veronica García said she received roughly 500 complaints about the graduation plan, so she amended it to add an in-person graduation and a prom along with the current plan.
The caveat, though, was the in-person events could only happen when Lujan Grisham allows for such a large gathering, which would likely have around 1,000 people in attendance at Santa Fe High and Capital.
“It’s their graduation; it’s about them,” García said. “It’s not about the school district. Yeah, it might cost us a little bit, but it’s not exorbitant. We just want to do right by the kids.”
She is not alone in those efforts.
Jim Leonard, head of school for Santa Fe Preparatory School, said he still is working with faculty and seniors on finding the best way to honor them.
One thing that won’t happen at Prep, Leonard said, is a virtual ceremony.
The private school’s sense of community among students, parents, faculty and staff is important to maintain and honor, he said.
Leonard also wanted to provide some sense of normalcy for the 47 students who are on track to graduate. He considered holding a commencement ceremony in the campus’s upper quad while adhering to social-distancing measures. He even enlisted a math teacher to help him come up with an outline of how to pull it off, but to no avail.
“It looks like we’re 15 percent short of that,” Leonard said of the space.
The school will send a form to students seeking their input on a proper ceremony, he said.
Santa Fe Prep might hold commencements in early June on Brennand Field, with families of graduates standing at a safe distance. Leonard also proposed the idea of pushing the ceremony to August, when it might be safer to hold an event.
He feels a ceremony could be held safely and with a limited amount of people — probably no more than 150 people if it were on the field.
Regardless of the plan Prep settles on, Leonard said this graduation will not be like any other he’s witnessed. This will be his final commencement ceremony; Leonard is stepping down from his post at the conclusion of the school year.
“We recognize that the typical Prep graduation is not going to happen,” Leonard said. “That’s Grandma and Grandpa flying in from Topeka [Kan.]. It’s just not going to happen this summer.”
That tradition is one of many that will fall by the wayside. Gantt said many St. Michael’s seniors are disappointed the school won’t hold its graduation at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. He hoped their feedback during a Friday session would give him and the administration some ideas on how to make this year’s event special in its own way.
“For a lot of them, their older brothers and sisters did it, their parents did it and so it’s a big deal,” Gantt said. “A lot of them are having a hard time seeing anything other than that because that part of [being at] St. Mike’s is so special.”
Interim Superintendent Debra Sena Holton at Pecos Independent Schools said the district’s practice of walking Pecos High School graduates in cap and gown past the elementary school students toward the end of the school year probably will not happen, which she finds heartbreaking because the younger students look up to them.
Sena Holton said she hopes the school can hold a ceremony on its track and field complex May 30, but the more likely scenario is that it will happen in June. What it will look like is still to be determined.
In the meantime, Sena Holton said she and the rest of the faculty and staff at Pecos are trying to keep seniors’ spirits up even as those valued rituals fall by the wayside.
“A parent talked to me earlier this week, and somebody spoke to her son,” Sena Holton said. “He came up to her and said, ‘Mom, they called me “one of those seniors.” And it hit him really hard, like, ‘You know what? This isn’t going away. We’re going to miss our big day.’ ”
