Following on the heels of both the Los Alamos and West Las Vegas school districts, Santa Fe Public Schools will likely start the new school year from home.
The school district announced in a news release Wednesday that it is working with the local teachers' union to seek board approval to allow the district to conduct remote leaning for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester, slated to start in mid-August.
While acknowledging that having students in the classroom is best for their education and social comfort, the release said that given the COVID-19 health crisis, the "number one priority has to be their safety and health, and these are not normal circumstances."
The plan is to assess transmission rates to see whether they fall below the acceptable 1.05 point before the district brings students back to a "pilot hybrid model." Faculty and staff members will be given additional planning and preparation time and will return to work Aug. 11.
"When we return in a hybrid model, we will start with a small pupil-teacher ratio to ensure that all of our protocols work, from transportation, to food services, to recess and so on," the release says.
The school board plans to meet Thursday to consider the proposal.
The news came the same day Superintendent Veronica García announced in a news release that two contractors for the district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to sweep across the nation. The superintendent had already announced Monday that two employees in the Facilities and Maintenance Department tested positive for the virus.
The superintendent said in her release that the two contractors, who worked for Maintenance Services Systems, may have contracted the illness within "a tight social and familial circle outside of work."
"The recent series of cases in our district have shed a light on how important decisions made outside of work impact the workplace. What happens at home with this virus doesn’t stay at home."
