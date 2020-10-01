Santa Fe Public Schools will go hybrid, albeit in a modified version.
After weeks of listening to teachers’ and staff members’ concerns over reopening elementary schools in a hybrid model during the coronavirus pandemic, the district presented a modified plan to the school board Thursday that would allow a partial reopening of schools. The board approved it unanimously, which leaves one last obstacle for the district to start allowing some students into the classroom starting Oct. 15.
Superintendent Veronica García said the state Public Education Department still needs to sign off on the district’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems as well as its supply of personal protective equipment.
The key component to the plan was getting enough “volunteers” among staff to make it feasible. García said a total of 308 staff members and teachers volunteered to return to campus, or about a third of the district’s staff.
García said she hopes more employees will return to their respective schools if the guidelines do not lead to any outbreaks.
“I think as people see that it’s working, it may build confidence and more people may feel comfortable with coming back,” García said.
With the exception of kindergarten, not all grade levels will have in-person instruction at each school. García added that some schools will have two in-person classes per grade.
The district’s plan will prioritize special-education students and students with limited or no internet access. If there are spots remaining, schools will hold a lottery for students who express a desire to return to school.
When board Secretary Rudy Garcia asked the superintendent why she chose to go to a hybrid model, she said some students do not learn as well in the remote model or lack internet access. She said it was important to try to accommodate those students.
“The ideal world, to me, would have been if 50 percent wanted to come to school, they could come to school four days a week for those who wanted to do it,” García said. “Hybrid is not my favorite model, but it is the model we have to work with.”
Board member Carmen Gonzales said she felt the district did its best to craft a plan that was thoughtful and careful.
“I am glad that we’re going to start,” Gonzales said.
However, teachers union President Grace Mayer told the board that more time is needed to help students transition from remote learning to the hybrid model.
“We believe a three-week transition period from the remote-learning model to the hybrid model is needed to minimize the disruption of the education process for our students,” Mayer said. “That will allow for the prioritization of students that will return first to be established and the redistribution of other students to educators remaining in the remote model.”
The district sent a guide to employees that showed setups for schools and classrooms. Arrows and footprints show how traffic will flow once students and staff enter the building. There will be a limit to the number of people in each school’s main office, dependent upon the size of the room.
Schools with large open spaces will be allowed to arrange them in a fashion that is socially distant while also encouraging a learning environment. Signs that encourage students and staff to wash their hands will be posted near bathrooms.
Those signs also will adorn hallways and entrances to classrooms, with hand sanitizer stations outside and inside each classroom. Anyone entering the building, as well as when entering and exiting classrooms, will be required to wash or sanitize their hands. Each classroom will be set up to give 9 feet of space between the center of each desk, which will give students a 6-foot safe space zone.
Schools with elevators will limit them to one person or one family assisting a child with physical disabilities. The district will work with each school’s administration to establish designated drop-off and pickup areas.
Employees and students will have plenty of PPE, as each will get five multilayer cloth masks for use. There also are 51,750 disposable masks on hand and 4,000 face shields, which have to be worn with masks. The district also has 6,160 disposable, full-length gowns and 3,000 N-95 and KN-95 masks.
The district outlined its protocols for staff and teacher surveillance testing mandated by the state. Testing will be assigned alphabetically by last name, and 5 percent of each school’s staff will take part each week. Tests will be done at the local Department of Health office.
García clarified the criteria the state uses to determine which school districts can begin their hybrid model. Its daily case rate cannot exceed eight per 100,000 people, and its positivity rate must be less than 5 percent over a two-week period. Santa Fe County’s daily case rate is 5.1 per 100,000 and its positivity rate is 2.6 percent.
