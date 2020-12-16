The New Mexico Department of Health reported 43 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the state's second-highest fatality count in one day.
Among the newly reported deaths was a Santa Fe County woman and man in their 80s who were both residents of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community on Rodeo Road.
The list of fatalities also included a Taos County woman in her 80s and two Rio Arriba County men — one in his 60s and the other in his 90s who lived at the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
The state also reported 1,816 new cases of the coronavirus, with 94 additional infections in Santa Fe County.
State prisons recorded 36 new cases among inmates, including six at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
There were 838 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
The state has had 124,357 known cases since the pandemic began, resulting in 2,049 deaths.
The disease has killed 55 residents in Santa Fe County, 35 in Taos County and 33 in Rio Arriba County.
