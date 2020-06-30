Santa Fe Public Schools on Tuesday released an overview of its plan to reopen schools in August.
According to a presentation Superintendent Veronica García was scheduled to share with the school board Tuesday night, the district will prioritize face-to-face instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade as well as students with disabilities.
In line with state Public Education Department guidelines, the plan says Santa Fe schools must open at 50 percent of capacity or less to ensure students and staff can maintain 6 feet of social distancing. García said the district is exploring the possibility of converting libraries, gymnasiums, cafeterias, churches, community centers and nonprofit spaces into classrooms to allow more room for students to spread out.
"We're going to get creative to try to ensure students whose parents want them back in the classroom will be able to receive as much in-person instruction as possible," García said.
The Public Education Department recommends half the students at a school attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and that schools close for cleaning Wednesdays to prepare to serve the other half of the student body Thursdays and Fridays.
García said the district is awaiting the results of teacher and parent surveys to determine the level of demand for Santa Fe students to return to campus.
The district will accommodate parents who wish to keep their children at home, learning remotely, full time, she said, and if there is significant demand to return to campus, the district might have to use a lottery system.
Between July 27 and Aug. 7, García said, the district will be offering the Extended Learning program, which adds 10 days of instruction to the regular school calendar, at 23 schools.
"We've already planned the first couple of months of lessons to ensure we can get a year's growth in a year's time," García said. "That Extended Learning time is going to be very important because kids missed out with the last two months of school being so different than what everybody was used to."
After a crash course in online learning for teachers at the end of the 2019-20 school year, García said, the district will ensure all teachers in each grade use the same online platform for remote learning. A policy this spring of allowing teachers to use any platform they were most comfortable with caused confusion, she said.
García also said the district learned over the past few months it needs to do more to help parents who are overseeing their children's remote learning.
"We do need to train parents and we need to provide them with more support," García said. "I do worry about kids who don't have that parent support. I hope we can bring as many kids as possible face to face, especially children of essential workers who can't work from home."
The district's finalized plan to reopen in the fall is due to the Public Education Department by July 15.
