Santa Fe Public Schools now is offering to-go meals for students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Chaparral, Kearny, Ramirez Thomas and Sweeney elementary schools; Aspen Community School; and Santa Fe and Capital high schools.

While breakfast and lunch previously were available Monday through Friday, parents and guardians will still be able to pick up 10 meals a week. Breakfasts and lunches are available to any child 18 or younger, and adults can pick up meals without children in the vehicle by providing a student's name, school and grade.

Chief Operations Officer Kristy Janda Wagner said the district has been providing around 1,800 meals per day while schools have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal services will be closed Friday for a district holiday.

