Santa Fe Public Schools' plan to reopen classrooms at all grade levels might look familiar to local elementary students, some of whom returned to campuses for a few weeks in the fall.
Students in special-education programs and those who lack reliable internet access are likely to top the priority list, Superintendent Veronica García said, and teachers could get a say on whether they must return to school.
García said she and her administrative team have been exploring options for reopening with a hybrid model — combining in-person classes and remote learning from home — following an announcement Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department that districts will be allowed to bring all students back to schools beginning Feb. 8.
Previously, the state only allowed districts to offer in-person instruction to elementary students — and only in counties where criteria tied to the spread of COVID-19 fell within certain thresholds.
About 165 elementary teachers and support staff in the Santa Fe district elected to participate in the hybrid program, which was launched Oct. 26 and halted Nov. 20 as the pandemic surged to record numbers of daily cases.
García indicated the plan to reopen all campuses, including middle and high schools, could look similar to the modified hybrid model the district rolled out in October. An announcement should be made in time for the Feb. 4 school board meeting, she added.
“I am in an exploratory phase, as I said I would be, and getting stakeholder input,” García said.
The Public Education Department has provided several options for districts to choose from as they consider an expansion of in-person learning.
The first allows schools to open fully but with no more than 50 percent of students on campus at a time. The second lets districts remain mostly in remote learning, with the majority of students logging into lessons online, while expanding in-person instruction to small groups of students at all grade levels.
The last option, for districts or schools with fewer than 100 students, allows for in-person learning at a student-to-teacher ratio of 5-to-1.
Teachers and staff members are key stakeholders in the Santa Fe district's reopening plans — just as they were in the fall. García said she will gather their input to determine how many are willing to return to classrooms.
The Department of Health’s decision last week to cancel some vaccination clinics for teachers, which had been scheduled in error, and to refocus its vaccine distribution effort on the elderly and high-risk residents has curtailed enthusiasm for a full reopening of schools, García said.
She did not rule out the possibility of bringing all Santa Fe students back to school when enough teachers and staff have received the vaccine.
Many local teachers received at least their first dose of the two-shot vaccination before the Department of Health announced educators and other essential workers were not yet eligible.
García said the district applied to have its pharmacy license renewed so it may offer the vaccine when doses become available for teachers. That would help accelerate the vaccination process, she said.
García cited another challenge to bringing kids back on campus: Most schools don't have enough space to accommodate 50 percent of their students at one time while adhering to the district's stringent social-distancing guidelines. Some classrooms can hold no more than eight students, she said, in part because the district requires 9 feet of space between students rather than the state-mandated 6 feet.
She also noted some secondary schools have not gone through the Public Education Department’s inspection process.
“We’ve done our own independent inspection, and I am convinced we will pass with flying colors,” García said. “We’ve had our HVAC systems evaluated, and we’ve checked all the boxes for all the requirements we’re supposed to have.”
Carl Marano, principal of Santa Fe High School, said he plans to talk with his staff in the coming days about what reopening the campus might look like.
But he believes most teachers and staff are excited to get students back in the classroom.
“I think we will have enough staff to support whatever plan we choose,” Marano said. “I already had people email me who said they are ready to do this.”
The Academy for Technology and the Classics, the district’s lone charter school, also is in the process of determining how to proceed with a hybrid model for its students in grades 7-12.
ATC Principal Jason Morgan said he informed parents and students the school wouldn’t make a decision on hybrid learning until the spring break in March, but Tuesday’s announcement could prompt a change in the timeline.
He is considering the possibility of offering small-group instruction on campus, Morgan said, especially if it satisfies the Public Education Department’s requirement that schools must be operating in the hybrid model to participate in athletics and other activities.
The New Mexico Activities Association announced Tuesday eligible schools could begin activity Feb. 22.
“That is a big carrot to move more quickly into hybrid,” Morgan said. “We’re certainly going to have that option on the table.”
