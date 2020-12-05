Thursday’s lesson was on Darcy’s law and Kevin Myers was about to explain it.
The hydrologist opened a “jamboard” on the virtual application he was using to share information with a high school student he was helping during their hourlong online discussion, courtesy of Santa Fe Public Schools' "Help U" Homework Hotline system.
Drawing a cylindrical chamber at an angle, Myers explained to the student how fluid flows through porous material, using the equation that French engineer Henry Darcy formulated in the 19th century.
It was a basic formula for Myers and an opportunity to impart his knowledge to someone curious about the subject.
After he was done with the session, Myers said playing a part in helping students learn and grow is as enriching for him as it may be for kids. Many students call the district’s helpline number seeking homework help or a chance to pair with a mentor as they explore fields that pique their interests.
“I always find that they contribute something,” Myers said. “I get as much out of it as they do.”
Tutoring sessions and mentorship programs are nothing new for the district, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed how it provides those services because they cannot be conducted in person. The idea for the hotline came over the summer, said district volunteer coordinator Sabra Romero, and a committee was formed to create one in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Offering this type of program became even more crucial because many students in the district and throughout New Mexico are struggling with remote learning. Santa Fe schools reported in November that 38 percent of its students had a failing grade in one or more subjects or classes through the first quarter of the school year.
The hotline went live Oct. 5 and is available 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Romero said it is used daily, averaging about three students per day. At about 35 volunteers, Romero would like to see those figures increase.
She said the district has promoted it through social media, but she hopes any attention the hotline generates will lead to more participation.
“Obviously, I would like more … but I think it’s pretty amazing that this is happening,” Romero said.
Before the pandemic, each school had programs to help struggling students, but those ceased once schools closed to in-person learning. The need for a centralized system to provide the service became essential.
Romero said the remote learning platform the district is using — Google Meet — created a hurdle. Until the past couple of months, it did not allow for breakout groups to separate from the main room, which could allow for more personal interaction. That delayed the rollout of the hotline but it has functioned relatively well since it started.
Connectivity still remains a problem from time to time, as students and volunteers occasionally get disconnected, Romero said.
The hotline system works with an online operator in a main room, pairing tutors with students before ushering them to a breakout room where the pair work alone. Romero said she usually supervises the hotline shift, drifting in and out of each room to oversee sessions and provide any help if needed.
Romero said many students request help in math or science, but there have been a few callers panicked about not completing an assignment.
"The biggest pattern is they are frustrated with the homework assignment and they just need assistance with that," Romero said.
The volunteer group Romero has to choose from primarily includes retired employees from a variety of fields, from education to medicine to those who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory. There are scientists, geologists, hydrologists and even district teachers who offer help.
“We wanted it to be more of a community-run type of program,” Romero said. “We’ve got a lot of areas of expertise, a lot of people from all different walks of life.”
Judy Reinhartz, co-leader of the Interfaith Coalition for Public Education and a member of the hotline committee, said the effort is meant to do more than just offer students help with an assignment or a subject. It aims to help foster relationships with volunteers who could help enrich students’ lives.
Often, Reinhartz said, a tutor and a student will be paired for several sessions. Sessions can last up to an hour and the conversation doesn’t always have to be about homework.
"It’s a lifeline to support a student to have somebody to talk to,” Reinhartz said. “Maybe they relate better in terms of the explanation and what they have to do, or if they have an idea and they don’t know what to do with it, or if it’s just research. Sometimes it’s just tutoring. That’s the important piece — an additional voice that a student and parents can relate to.”
Romero also used the homework hotline to assist in mentorship opportunities. She worked with Steve Heil, the gifted program specialist for the school district, to set up those meetings. Heil said the mentorship program generally involves students getting hands-on experience with someone in a particular field, but the online application of the homework hotline made it an attractive alternative.
Mentoring sessions last an hour, with mentors devising lessons or interactive sessions to give students some experience in a particular area.
“We moved the program completely in-house with Sabra’s help,” Heil said. “All of our mentors this year are volunteers coordinated by Sabra. She and I worked closely with volunteers who want to share their expertise with the next generation and make sure they are prepared to work with students completely online.”
Romero has found the hotline fulfilled her in a unique way.
"I like being in there because I get to meet the students," Romero said. "I get to ask them where they are struggling and how we can help. I got to be a part of it before, but it was always in a more general way. The virtual platform allowed me to meet more students and more teachers."
And if she can help grow the hotline's reach to students, Romero might find it as enriching as learning about Darcy's law.
