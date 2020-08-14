Santa Fe Pro Musica is the first major performing arts organization in the city to call off 2021 events after announcing the cancellation of its full 2020-21 season.
The organization had nine concerts scheduled through May 1, including Pro Musica Orchestra concerts Jan. 30 and 31 with piano soloist Anne-Marie McDermott, who becomes artistic director of the group next year.
“This will be a year of ‘hibernation’ for Santa Fe Pro Musica,” the organization said in a statement.
“Hibernation is not about sleeping, but about conserving energy when resources are low, and preparing for a new future,” the statement continued.
“… Our goals for the next year are to weather the pandemic and conserve valuable resources, so we can come out strong and work towards the musical future we envision.”
Pro Musica founder and music director Thomas O’Connor did not respond to a request for comment.
The Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival canceled their 2020 seasons, which would be underway right now, but both are still committed to summer 2021.
The Santa Fe Symphony canceled live concerts through 2020 but is presenting performances online. Performance Santa Fe has canceled performances through Nov. 13 but also is presenting performances online.
The Lensic Performing Arts Center in spring was on the verge of announcing a 2020-21 season but held off as the coronavirus swiftly altered reality.
“We have nothing that is announced right now,” Lensic Executive Director Joel Aalberts said Thursday, referring to the outlook of live events with an audience.
“We have some online programming ongoing.”
Pro Musica had two orchestral programs scheduled at the Lensic.
“I know Tom [O’Connor] and his team have been very practical and thoughtful in how they approached this,” Aalberts said.
Pro Musica has no online shows planned.
“We have solicited input from a variety of sources and are convinced that it would be imprudent to plan for a season in the shadow of a pandemic that is likely to have significant effects on our community and our world until at least next summer,” the Pro Musica statement said.
Pro Musica will use the down year to make “grand plans” for its 40th anniversary season starting in fall 2021.
