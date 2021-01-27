Aaron Schubach has been head of Santa Fe Preparatory School for seven months, but he hadn’t had a chance to meet the students he oversees until last week, when the campus opened its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.
Santa Fe Prep reopened Jan. 19 in a hybrid-learning model that combines classroom instruction with remote learning from home.
Unlike the state's hybrid model for public schools, in which alternating groups of students learn on campus two days a week and then log into classes from home three days, Prep's version has student groups spend a week on campus, followed by two weeks at home.
Watching seventh and eighth graders get temperature checks and answer health questions by staff members hidden behind face masks was Schubach's introduction to the school's youngest students on their first day on campus — or their first day back in 10 months. It was one he won't soon forget.
“It was such a joy to welcome them,” he said.
The former head of The Colorado Springs School, a private institution serving students from prekindergarten to 12th grade, Schubach stepped into the top job at Prep in July, replacing longtime leader Jim Leonard, who retired.
The school intends to prove it can provide a quality education to its students in a safe environment amid the pandemic, he said.
Its opening came just ahead of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement Tuesday that public school districts statewide will be allowed to open classrooms to all students Feb. 8. Previously, the state only permitted public elementary schools to open in counties that met certain criteria related to the spread of COVID-19.
The governor's announcement met with some concerns among local educators about stepping back into classrooms before they are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Teachers at Santa Fe Prep were able to get their first dose of the two-shot vaccination before the school reopened to students — and before the state Department of Health began canceling vaccination clinics for educators. The agency said a miscommunication had led to vaccines being offered to many teachers ahead of schedule and that it would refocusing its vaccine distribution effort on more vulnerable people higher on the priority list.
It is unclear when other teachers in the state will be able to receive their vaccinations.
Prep is one of two schools — both of them private — that are providing in-person instruction to secondary students in Santa Fe. The other is the Santa Fe Waldorf School.
St. Michael’s High School President Leslie Romero Kilmer said that institution plans to open its doors in a hybrid model Feb. 22.
Prep, with an enrollment of 333 students in grades 7-12, created its own hybrid-learning model that brings all students at each grade level on campus at one time. Seventh and eighth graders attended classes last week, while freshmen and sophomores are taking their turn this week. Next week, the campus will welcome its upperclassmen.
Chris Chakeres, Prep's head of middle school, said the first day of reentry felt more like a reunion than a normal school day.
"Many felt pure relief and joy to be back in community with one another,” Chakeres said. “Students who had been struggling and nearly despondent on Zoom were back to being their engaged, curious and thoughtful selves. School felt like school again.”
Schubach said Prep's cohort-based hybrid system helped it stay within the 25 percent occupancy limit for private schools under Lujan Grisham’s public health order. The model also created a natural quarantine period for students in case any contract COVID-19.
“The two weeks that a student is in their off-campus instruction, were they to become symptomatic, there is a period of time that it would be detected faster than in a quicker hybrid rotation,” Schubach said. “Alternating between two days [in class] out of every six [days] doesn’t have that surveillance benefit.”
Prep had to rethink the use of its campus spaces to help facilitate a socially distanced environment for faculty, staff and students.
Schubach said some of the smaller classrooms remain closed. Instead, teachers are holding classes in the gymnasium, the common grounds and the dining halls to allow larger groups of students to learn together while maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.
The downside is that students must eat their lunches outdoors. As long as they wear their masks, however, Schubach said, students can remain indoors during the rest of their lunch period.
Several tents are available for teachers to use as outdoor classrooms when the weather warms.
“We’ve done a little bit of experimentation with heating devices in the tents, per the specs put out by the tent company,” Schubach said. “We experiment with what midday temps might be good for students in tents. They do ventilate really well, and that is really important.”
Kathleen Osborne, Prep’s advancement officer, said the physical changes to how the school is operating pale in comparison to the emotional and social changes students endured during the shutdown. It is clear remote learning affected them, she said, and it is important to give them an outlet to feel like teenagers again.
“Prep felt a strong sense of responsibility to do everything it could," Osborne said, "so that the educational, emotional, academic and development needs of students were met in the most appropriate ways."
