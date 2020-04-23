The show must go on.
Or at least that's a mantra some local performing arts groups are clinging to, even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said earlier this week large gatherings would be “restricted for the foreseeable future.”
The governor announced Wednesday plans are underway for a "phased reopening" of businesses that were forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though she gave no timeframe for when the first steps would begin. Large concerts and other events will be prohibited for some time, the governor said.
Still, few performing arts series in Santa Fe have been canceled beyond June as organizers hold out hope.
Officials from the Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival made no immediate moves to cancel their July-through-August season of performances following the governor's address.
“It’s certainly informing the way we look at things,” Chamber Music Festival Executive Director Steven Ovitsky said of the announcement Wednesday.
But he added: “There’s no way to put a timeline on things this early.”
The Santa Fe Opera expects to have a decision by May 12 on its summer season, which is scheduled to run July 3 to Aug. 29, General Director Robert K. Meya said.
The opera’s leadership team and board of directors have been evaluating different scenarios over the past six weeks.
“Working in close communication with the Office of the Governor, we continue to keep the health and safety of our artists, staff and patrons as the primary factor in all deliberations,” Meya said in an email Thursday. “I want to assure you the Santa Fe Opera is doing everything in our power to do right by our community.”
While organizers of other major summer arts and culture events in the city have canceled amid concerns about COVID-19, including the large arts markets that draw tens of thousands of people, the opera has waited to announce a decision. Since late March, the opera has had a message posted on its website saying: “We feel it is too soon to predict the future of our 2020 season.”
Performance Santa Fe, a nonprofit that brings a range of musical and dance productions to the city, canceled its last three shows of the 2019-20 season, which was set to end June 5. But it still plans to start selling tickets May 4 for the 2020-21 season, which begins in July, spokeswoman Lily Carbone said.
“Our first performance is July 19,” Carbone said. “We plan to take it performance to performance, and we have not canceled any performance yet.”
The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus on Tuesday announced it was canceling the rest of its 2019-20 season, which also ends in June. But the opening night for the following season is still set for Sept. 13.
“We are looking forward with optimism that we can move forward with the season plan,” said Daniel Crupi, the symphony’s executive director.
The Santa Fe Symphony and Performance Santa Fe are depending in large part on the Lensic Performing Arts Center to launch its next season.
The downtown theater — a primary venue for the two organizations, as well as several performances of the Santa Fe Pro Musica orchestra, which also has canceled the remainder of its season — closed March 13. The Lensic has delayed announcing its 2020-21 season amid the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“We are so far away from having public events right now,” said Joel Aalberts, executive director of the Lensic.
The Lensic’s ability to reopen does not rely solely on the governor's public health orders, Aalberts said. There are numerous other factors theater officials must consider: When will the public feel comfortable in a large group setting? Will touring artists be able to fit Santa Fe into their revamped schedules? How will potential event shutdowns in California into 2021 affect artists whose Santa Fe visits are tied to California stops?
“We’re just a part of a puzzle,” Aalberts said. “All the venues across the country are linked in some way. If we are ready to go, that doesn’t mean there’s product to go on the stage.”
While many business owners, industry groups and political leaders are pushing for the state to reopen soon and boost an ailing economy, Aalberts is siding with public health officials urging caution when it comes to slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“I don’t want anyone to be able to trace a coronavirus test to something that happened at the Lensic,” Aalberts has said.
